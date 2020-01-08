A dizzying Mike McCarthy & # 39; jumped and hugged & # 39; to Jerry Jones after hiring the Cowboys

%MINIFYHTML901bc22d5b8f591c8b7d203b5e2d21b09% %MINIFYHTML901bc22d5b8f591c8b7d203b5e2d21b010%

Mike McCarthy revealed that he jumped and hugged Jerry Jones after being told he would become head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

McCarthy was officially introduced as the replacement for Jason Garrett on Wednesday at the Cowboys & # 39; Ford Center in Frisco.

The former Green Bay Packers coach spent the 2019 season out of the league after being fired from his previous position in 2018. However, Jones was impressed enough in the interview to give the reins to one of the most franchises NFL celebrities.

McCarthy spoke of his excited reaction to Jones' comments, and said at a press conference: "I jumped and hugged him. That is a moment and a story that I will tell the rest of my life."

When asked what expectation he faces by possibly taking the highest profile job in the league, McCarthy replied: "The tradition and history here are so unique, it's an iconic franchise. When you think about expectations, the goal will never change here, it's about winning championships, but the expectation is to trust the process. "

Field Marshal Dak Prescott will be a free agent in the offseason. However, the Cowboys are expected to finally sign it for a lucrative extension.

McCarthy has worked with Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers in his career, and is enjoying the possibility of providing guardianship to Prescott.

"I am excited about the opportunity to work with Dak. What he has done so far is very impressive." "It has always impressed me, you can execute the whole offensive and something else."

"Our offensive system will be based on making the quarterback successful. We have an excellent one to work for."