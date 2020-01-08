A $ AP Rocky called & # 39; Coward & # 39; after defending himself for refusing to rap on Black Lives Matter

%MINIFYHTMLef90cea1485d0b307ece17b1d4b2a9409% %MINIFYHTMLef90cea1485d0b307ece17b1d4b2a94010%

Rap star A $ AP Mob faces further criticism for defending his controversial 2015 statement about refusing to address Ferguson's riots with his music.

A $ AP Rocky He did not regret his controversial previous comments on Black Lives Matter after the Ferguson riots. the A $ AP Mob The rapper maintained his previous statement, saying he did not address the problems because he lived in California and therefore could not relate.

In response to his defense, The Black Channel called him "cowardly" on Twitter. The critic wrote: "Any black man who tells you that he cannot address white supremacy when he sees it because it did not happen in his NEIGHBORHOOD is a coward who tries to tell you that he sees us as MISCELLANEOUS TRIBES and whenever white supremacy is not touching HIS door, then it does not exist. "

They added, I will say this and voila. The problem with guys like A $ AP Rocky is when you say & # 39; I don't live in Ferguson. I live in SoHo & # 39 ;, show your unfortunate ignorance. You live in America. THERE IS NO DIFFERENCE between being in Soho and Ferguson. To say that it is nonsense of cosmic level. "

Many people agreed with the reviews. One said: "That is his way of saying:" I don't live in that area, so it has nothing to do with me. "Ignorance has no face."

In 2015, A $ AP Rocky provoked a violent reaction by refusing to make music about police brutality following the death of Michael Brown. "Why would I feel compelled to rap about Ferguson?" he said then. "I'm not about to say that I was there throwing stones at the bastards, spraying pepper. I would be lying. Is it because I'm black?"

He claimed that it is not his job to address the problems, "What the hell am I? Al sharpton now? I'm A $ AP Rocky. I didn't sign up to not be a political activist. "

Instead of talking about the discrimination faced by blacks, I would rather rap about women, drugs and fashion. "I want to talk about my slim motherfucker, my best friend dying, the girls, my jiggy fashion and my drug inspirations. I live in King Soho and Beverly Hills. I can't relate," he said. .

In a new interview this month with Kerwin Frost, Rocky recalled his time in jail in Sweden last year and was not happy that people mentioned his previous comments when he was behind bars.

After his arrest in the northern European country in July 2019, some people refused to show support due to his previous comments, while many demonstrated to be released so he could return to the United States.

"I thought I had addressed that in the past and being in jail listening to people who are still trying to provoke something strange," apparently expressed his discomfort.

"However, what I will say is in those old interviews that I used to say & # 39; I think it is inappropriate for me to rap about things that I did not help. I felt that when it came to Ferguson, J Cole He went down there and he really was in the news and helped. I felt I deserved to rap about it. "

He continued to defend himself, "Then, when someone asks me that in 2015 I am like: & # 39; I feel, personally, if I am in SoHo or I am here, I cannot even talk about that & # 39; … That is to appropriate … It's not sincere, it's pretentious. "