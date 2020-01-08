A 24-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene of the fight of Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary (Exclusive)

TSR Exclusive: The Chicago Police Department tells us that an arrest was made at the scene of the fight of Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary in a Trump Tower condominium in Chicago earlier tonight.

Police sources said they took a 24-year-old woman who was arrested and the charges are pending at this time. The woman is believed to be Joycelyn, who is 24 years old.

The authorities did not tell us much more, but they say they are still investigating the incident before and that the woman arrested should be interrogated.

To update them, things fell down today when Azriel Clary recorded a physical altercation between her and Joycelyn this afternoon. The fight happened after Azriel wrote a cryptic message before claiming that R. Kelly has been lying to his fans.