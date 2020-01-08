Home Entertainment 50 cents after payment & # 39; Love & Hip Hop &...

50 cents after payment & # 39; Love & Hip Hop & # 39; of Teairra Mari to pay off her $ 30k debt

50 Cent is still chasing his Love & Hip Hop coins: Hollywood star Teairra Mari, and it is after he pays the $ 34,000 debt owe program.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, 50 Cent has again asked a judge to force Marí to comply with the court order. He reportedly owes him $ 30,000 in attorney fees after he closed his porn revenge lawsuit.

"To date, Mari has not paid a penny to Jackson in satisfaction of the Judgment despite having earned more than $ 100,000 last year. His previous claims under oath that he is,quot; bankrupt "are no longer true, and it is clearer than ever that he has no intention of paying off his debts, "reads the presentation.

