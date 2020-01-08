50 cents after payment & # 39; Love & Hip Hop & # 39; of Teairra Mari to pay off her $ 30k debt

50 Cent is still chasing his Love & Hip Hop coins: Hollywood star Teairra Mari, and it is after he pays the $ 34,000 debt owe program.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, 50 Cent has again asked a judge to force Marí to comply with the court order. He reportedly owes him $ 30,000 in attorney fees after he closed his porn revenge lawsuit.

"To date, Mari has not paid a penny to Jackson in satisfaction of the Judgment despite having earned more than $ 100,000 last year. His previous claims under oath that he is,quot; bankrupt "are no longer true, and it is clearer than ever that he has no intention of paying off his debts, "reads the presentation.

According to Fif, Mari received $ 100,000 in 2019 for her participation in the program, but has been busy hiding her assets from him and the courts.

He says he has it, Mari has always maintained that he doesn't have the funds to pay him.