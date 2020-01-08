50 Cent to sue French Montana for filtering the clip & # 39; Power & # 39;

WENN / DJDM

Before the mid-season premiere of the Starz show on January 5, French shared an exclusive clip of the successful program of the head of Unit G on his Instagram account as an attempt to return to Fofty.

50 cents Y French montanaBeef is intensifying as Fiddy even plans to take it to court. According to a new report, Fiddy and the Starz network are preparing to launch a lawsuit against French after the latter leaked a clip from the latest episode of "Power".

"What French did was outrageous and illegal, let's go after him," reveals a source close to the network to MTO News. The informant continues: "It is quite dry and dry, from a legal point of view. You will have to pay millions for this."

The round trip between Wrench and Fofty began after the spitter of the "Candy Store" mocked the other for buying a Bugatti after hospitalization. Fiddy, who bought a 2020 Bugatti Chiron for $ 3 million for himself, apparently realized the purchase and wasted no time making fun of him for both his recent hospital stay and his "old" new car.

"I'm in the hospital so fed up," Fiddy wrote next to a photo of himself in what looks like a hospital bed while surrounded by stuffed animals.

The two rappers continue to exchange insults on social networks. More recently, Fiddy mocked the French amid accusations against the French, saying he fakes broadcasts on Spotify.