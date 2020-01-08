50 Cent plans to take Teairra Mari's Loveir and Hip Hop paychecks

As you probably know, Teairra Mari owes 50 Cent $ 30k, and she refuses to pay him. He has been trolling her on all social networks, and now he's back with more shadow.

The Shade Room has all the details about the latest 50 Cent plans.

TSR cites the court documents obtained by Blast, and says that & # 39; 50 Cent is asking a judge to force Teairra Mari to pay her "Love and Hip Hop,quot; paychecks because she owes him $ 30,000 in fees. lawyers after he closed his revenge porn lawsuit. & # 39;

It has been revealed that in the 50 Cent documents he said that Teairra did not pay him anything he owes him.

‘To date, Mari has not paid a penny to Jackson in satisfaction of the ruling despite having earned more than $ 100,000 last year. His previous claims under oath that he is "bankrupt,quot; are no longer true, and it is clearer than ever that he has no intention of paying off his debts, "said 50 Cent.

It has also been revealed that 50 Cent said that Teairra is trying to hide its assets so that it cannot recover its money.

Someone commented: ‘She needs to pay what she owes. If he owed him, we wouldn't have heard the end. "

Another follower said: "She still hasn't started paying you?" Damn sister, "he will also pick you up in your other life."

One commenter wrote: "Omg, if I really wanted that money, I would have got it back!"

An Instagrammer said: ‘How many checks do you need to pay before paying the 30k? Then they shouldn't be making money hella there. "

