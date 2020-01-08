5 great travel resorts for girls to book as soon as possible

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

Your gang is your family for life, your trip or die. You wouldn't be anywhere without them by your side, you know that. That is why going on vacation with your best friends is second to none and, in fact, your favorite type of vacation, if you are sincere. Now that we have it thinking about flying to a fabulous place, where should I go? We are thinking somewhere where you can wear a bikini.

As we said, this is the perfect time to live like celebrities, so we have chosen the five favorite destinations of celebrities that we currently crave. Enjoy!

