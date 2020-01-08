5 great travel resorts for girls to book as soon as possible

Instagram / E! Illustration
Your gang is your family for life, your trip or die. You wouldn't be anywhere without them by your side, you know that. That is why going on vacation with your best friends is second to none and, in fact, your favorite type of vacation, if you are sincere. Now that we have it thinking about flying to a fabulous place, where should I go? We are thinking somewhere where you can wear a bikini.
As we said, this is the perfect time to live like celebrities, so we have chosen the five favorite destinations of celebrities that we currently crave. Enjoy!
Hotel Tortuga Bay, Punta Canta: We will start with the most exotic place on the list: Punta Canta, the jewel of the Caribbean. Celebrities adore this place for their privacy and it is worth noting that the interiors have been designed by the world famous Oscar de la Renta. The staff is crazy about it, from what we hear, so you won't have to worry about anything.
Las Vegas cosmopolitan
The cosmopolitan Las Vegas: Whether you have been or not, Las Vegas needs no introduction. It's called Sin City for a reason and there's no better place to go a little crazy than Cosmo. Each room is huge, with private balconies and stunning views of the Las Vegas skyline. And we will not lie, the casino is also an incredible scene.
The Parker Palm Springs: If you and your girls are looking for some R,amp;R, we could suggest the desert city of Palm Springs, California. It has an old Hollywood atmosphere and Parker Palm Springs is the epitome of discreet glamor. Just get ready for all the Instagram photos that will surely take place in this environment to die.
1 South Beach Miami Hotel: Have you been to Miami before? This sexy place screams girls trip. This oceanfront property has unparalleled views of the Atlantic, four outdoor pools, including the largest rooftop situation in South Beach.
Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort Cabo: Cabo is less than three hours away from Los Angeles, so we are interested in this life. It's always sunny in Cabo, you have cheap massages on the beach and, the best part, a package of everything you can eat and drink at this all-inclusive resort. And don't even make us start with those views.
Well, where first, ladies?
—Originally published on May 11, 2019 at 5 a.m. PT