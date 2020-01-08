& # 39; Always campaign time & # 39 ;: why the indigenous people of Taiwan support KMT | Taiwan News

Wulai Rahou, Taiwan – In Wulai Rahou, a small community 90 minutes by car from the capital of Taiwan, the campaign for Saturday's elections is in full swing and there are banners announcing half a dozen different candidates splashing the mountain road.

Many of the candidates wear the colorful clothing associated with the 16 recognized Austronesian-speaking indigenous groups on the island.

But while supporting The incumbent president, Tsai Ing-wen, of the Democratic Progress Party (DPP) is growing – she herself is an indigenous part – vThe mayor of illage, Yawi Aban, a member of the Atayal people, says that many residents continue to lean towards the Kuomintang (KMT) and his rival in the same party, Han Kuo-yu.

"In this area, I think it will go 50-50 and that means that Tsai's vote has increased," he told Al Jazeera. "I think only for Atayal, Han and KMT people will get more votes because there are more seniors in the community. It will be extended 60-40 or even 70-30."

Although Tsai intends to win the elections, the KMT has deep roots in Wulai Rahou, where the party has long been considered synonymous with the government thanks to decades of uniparty government that only ended in the 1990s.

"In the past and even now, the elderly, most of them (over 40), support the KMT because the KMT ruled Taiwan for a long time," said Yawi. “In the past, the indigenous community was more like a closed (system). I really didn't have external resources, so they heard what the KMT told them. "

& # 39; Iron vote & # 39;

The indigenous peoples of Taiwan, about 2 percent of the population, have long been considered an "iron vote,quot; for the KMT and are expected to continue despite Tsai's efforts to improve the lives of indigenous peoples and repair past injustices.

Taiwanese Indians perform during the National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, October 10, 2018. (File: Tyrone Siu / Reuters)

Shortly after his election in 2016, Tsai became the first president of Taiwan to apologize to the indigenous peoples for the crimes committed against them since the island was first colonized 400 years ago.

Tsai also established the Committee on Indigenous Historical Justice and Transitional Justice of the Presidential Office to promote indigenous culture and increase livelihoods, which earned him many compliments abroad, but not so much at home.

The KMT, which was established on the island after the former colonial power of Japan was defeated in World War II and the communists won the civil war in China, almost annihilated many indigenous languages ​​and customs during 40 years of martial law, but sSince Taiwan's transition to democracy in the 1990s, the DPP has struggled to make raids.

This is because when the KMT tried to "modernize,quot; the indigenous groups of Taiwan, a policy that began under the Japanese, the party was able to develop deep roots in many communities that have persisted in the democratic era.

The cornerstone of the party's popularity is hundreds of service centers, known as "fuwuzhan,quot; – which began decades ago to provide rice, oil and matches to indigenous peoples and today remain deeply rooted in many communities, according to Scott Simon, professor and co-chair of Taiwan Studies at the University of Ottawa.’s Department of Sociology and Anthropology.

The indigenous peoples of Taiwan generally support the KMT, which led the territory during much of the post-war era, but is now in opposition (Erin Hale / Al Jazeera)

"It is always campaign time in indigenous peoples and with the & # 39; fuwuzhan& # 39 ;, local people can go to them when they have a problem to solve. They are very good at solving problems and showing that they care about that problem, "he said.

Simon said that previous KMT leaders are still fondly remembered in many communities for building bridges and roads, something that is more important to many indigenous people than Taipei's political statements.

Kulas Umo, a student activist from the Amis nation based in Hualien, on the east coast of Taiwan, said that for indigenous youth and students interested in political issues, particularly in rural areas, the KMT is often the only way to follow.

"Almost all political figures in indigenous communities are KMT," he said.

"They take control of resources. If you want to work in government or study or obtain resources … you have to be a member of the KMT".

DPP battle

KMT resources are difficult to overcome, according to Bawtu Payen, a member of the Atayal people who works for the DPP campaign in the city of New Taipei. While the KMT has been a dominant political force in Taiwan since the 1940s, the DPP only became a legal political party in 1987.

Meanwhile, the presidential incumbent, Tsai, is only the second non-KMT leader in the post-war era.

"The DPP is still struggling to maintain the power of its party in the dominant society, so for them, the indigenous vote is less priority. It is improving but it needs much more work," Bawtu told Al Jazeera.

Since 2008, the DPP has begun to establish its own indigenous service stations, but they are still only 64 compared to the 383 KMT "fuwuzhan,quot; in Taiwan, according to government figures.

The election campaign is in full swing at Wuilai Rahou in Taiwan (Erin Hale / Al Jazeera)

However, younger indigenous voters are starting to break the mold.

The generation of Taiwan voters born towards the end or after the marriage law are "born,quot; supporters of Taiwan's independence and have a unique identity of China, whose Communist Party claims sovereignty over Taiwan, which is defended by many DPP members said Bawtu.

This trend extends to indigenous youth who are better educated and have greater access to information than previous generations. With almost half of the Indians living in urban areas, many will no longer have the need for "fuwuzhan,quot; or feel it is important to align with only one part.

But before things can change dramatically for Taiwan's indigenous communities, said Jolan Hsieh, Director of the Center for International Indigenous Affairs at Dong Hwa National University and a member of the Siraya people, his political representation must change first.

Representation questions

Since the 1970s, indigenous peoples have had reserved seats for them in parliament, an agreement that has continued in the democratic era.

On Saturday, indigenous peoples will be able to vote for the president and a "list of parties," elected parliamentarians based on the number of votes their party receives, like everyone else in Taiwan. But unlike the rest of the population, they will not be able to vote for their district representatives.

Instead, they will vote for three representatives of "mountain,quot; or three representatives of "plains,quot; depending on the classification of their indigenous group.

"While it seems like protection, it can also be problematic, especially when more than 50 percent of indigenous (peoples) live in urban areas," said Hsieh.

Many indigenous peoples have moved to the cities, but there are still large communities that live in rural areas like Wulal (Erin Hale / Al Jazeera)

She said the voting system also pigeonholes many politicians in an "indigenous representative,quot; role because they are not allowed to run as district representatives.

The KMT and the DPP have only one indigenous candidate on their proportional party lists, and the Omi Wilang of the DPP, a Presbyterian pastor of Atayal, probably wins one of the 34 seats on the "party list."

Kolas Yotaka, former DPP legislator and current spokesman for the executive branch of the government, said that during her tenure as a deputy in general, she tried to reform the voting system in Taiwan to resemble that of New Zealand, where indigenous Maori can run for Maori seats reserved or regular. some.

While the bill failed, he said that Taiwan should look for less segregated models to improve indigenous representation.

"When the majority or even half of the indigenous population lives in the cities, they must have the right to run in the cities and not just for the indigenous seats," Kolas said. "Then we can open more doors for indigenous peoples across the island to have someone else speak for them."