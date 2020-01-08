3 hours from alert to attacks: within the race to protect US forces from Iran's attacks

With sandwiches stacked on a sideboard in the room, the group that advised the president in the Situation Room at different times during the day included a handful of experienced national security officers, including the president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley, an Army veteran of almost 40 years; Keith Kellogg, a retired army general lieutenant who serves as national security advisor to Mr. Pence; and Joseph Maguire, the interim director of national intelligence.

It also included Pompeo, who has become a driving force in Iran's Trump administration policy and an advocate of what he often calls "restoring deterrence,quot; against Tehran's aggression in the Middle East. As a blunt defender of the January 3 strike that killed General Suleimani, Pompeo had played a pivotal role in bringing Trump to the point of crisis.

But others around the long rectangular table in the Situation Room had only modest foreign policy experience, including Mick Mulvaney, the White House interim cabinet chief and a former South Carolina congressman; and Mr. O & # 39; Brien, who was a Los Angeles lawyer before spending two and a half years as Mr. Trump's main hostage negotiator and assumed the position of national security advisor in September.

Gina Haspel, the C.I.A. appeared on a video screen. director, who was monitoring the crisis from the agency's headquarters in northern Virginia. In the days before General Suleimani's death, Ms. Haspel had informed Trump that the threat posed by the Iranian general was greater than the threat of Iran's response if he was killed, according to current officials and former Americans. In fact, Haspel had predicted that the most likely response would be a missile attack from Iran to the bases where US troops were deployed, the situation that seemed to be happening on Tuesday afternoon.

Although Ms. Haspel did not take a formal position on whether to kill General Suleimani, the officials who heard her analysis came out with the clear opinion that the C.I.A. He believed that killing him would improve, not weaken, security in the Middle East.

But at that time, days after his death, the president and his assistants faced a great deal of conflicting information. Around 4 p.m., reports arrived that a training camp north of Baghdad could have been attacked. White House officials and the State Department waited anxiously for the Pentagon to provide reports of damage to the camp, Taji Air Base, where US troops are stationed. It was a false alarm, although US officials said Wednesday they believed several missiles fired at the barrier a day earlier were destined for the base.

When reports about Taji arrived, speakers from the US Embassy in Baghdad announced that an attack could be imminent. As they had done in the previous days, US and Iraqi personnel inside the complex ran to the air raid shelters.