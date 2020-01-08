2019 was the second hottest year ever recorded

The evidence increased all year. All-time temperature records were broken in France, Germany and elsewhere; Greenland's ice sheet experienced exceptional fusion; and, as 2019 came to an end, roast temperatures contributed to the devastating forest fires that continue in Australia.

Now European scientists have confirmed what was suspected: 2019 was a very hot year, with world average temperatures the second highest recorded. Only 2016 was hotter, and not much, less than a tenth of a Fahrenheit grade.

The finding, made by the Copernicus Climate Change Service, an intergovernmental agency supported by the European Union, continues a relentless upward trend in temperatures as greenhouse gas emissions trap heat in the atmosphere and change the climate .