2019 was the second hottest year ever recorded

The evidence increased all year. All-time temperature records were broken in France, Germany and elsewhere; Greenland's ice sheet experienced exceptional fusion; and, as 2019 came to an end, roast temperatures contributed to the devastating forest fires that continue in Australia.
Now European scientists have confirmed what was suspected: 2019 was a very hot year, with world average temperatures the second highest recorded. Only 2016 was hotter, and not much, less than a tenth of a Fahrenheit grade.
The finding, made by the Copernicus Climate Change Service, an intergovernmental agency supported by the European Union, continues a relentless upward trend in temperatures as greenhouse gas emissions trap heat in the atmosphere and change the climate .
“The last five years have been the warmest five in history; The last decade has been the warmest recorded, "Jean-Noël Thépaut, Copernicus's director of services said in a statement." These are undoubtedly alarming signals. "
Last year it was more than 1 degree Fahrenheit (approximately 0.6 degrees Celsius) above the average for the period between 1981 and 2010, the agency reported. Several months in 2019 had record average temperatures, July was the hottest month in history, with an average of 0.07 degrees Fahrenheit (0.04 degrees Celsius) higher than July 2016.
The record for a full year is still 2016. Temperatures that year were influenced by a strong El Niño phenomenon, when changes in sea temperature, atmospheric pressure and winds in the equatorial Pacific led to short temperature variations term. There was also an El Niño phenomenon last year, but it was weaker than in 2016.
Most regions in 2019 showed warming above average, with some, including the Arctic, Europe, Southern Africa and Australia, exceptionally warmer.
Above all, Europe had its warmest year, with all seasons warmer than average. The summer was extremely hot, with heat waves in June and again in July. Temperature records were set in a single day in Paris and other cities, and nuclear reactors in France and Germany were forced to reduce production or shut down because the cooling water got too hot.
Central and southeastern Canada were among the few areas that had below average temperatures.
The Arctic, which is warming faster than other parts of the world, experienced extraordinary conditions last year. Large areas of Arctic waters, including the Chukchi, Barents and Kara seas, remained free of ice for much of the year. And at the end of July, the heat of Europe moved north to Greenland, which caused a higher than normal melting of the ice sheet. The Greenland ice sheet lost a net total of approximately 300 billion tons of ice, more than the average of approximately 240 billion tons in recent years.
Copernicus's analysis depends largely on computer modeling. Analyzes of other agencies, including NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the United States, will be published later this month and are expected to have similar results.
