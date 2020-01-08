15 delicious, crispy, sweet and savory Keto Snacks you can buy online

15
There are so many diets to choose from in the search to create a New Year's Glow-Up. From Paleo to Vegan, from low carb foods to raw foods and everything else, changing your eating habits can mean changing your life. But it doesn't have to be difficult, especially if you go to Keto.

In honor of National Keto Day, we found some fabulous snacks that will satisfy your treats (or satisfy your salty needs) without blowing your new diet. There are cookies and bars, nuts and seeds, and even some good and past meat sticks for the carnivore inside. Whether you need something with a cheesy touch or maybe a sweet reminder of yesteryear, these snacks will keep you active throughout the New Year.

Join us to celebrate National Keto Day and buy our keto snack selections below!

Quest Nutrition Tortilla Style Protein Chips

With 20 g of protein and 3 g of net carbohydrates, these chips are also free of soy, gluten and potato. And they are also baked, so you don't miss the joy of sinking your teeth into a good crispy chip.

Oloves Natural olives without bone

Lovers of salty snacks, rejoice! Classic olives get a tasty boost with varieties such as basil and garlic, chili and oregano, lemon and rosemary, and chili and garlic. Each packet of snacks has only 50 calories and is good to carry, it doesn't need refrigeration!


Southern pork rind recipe

Do not consume old and regular pork shells: try them with a modern and tasty touch of spicy dill, and enjoy a snack full of protein with a satisfying crunch.


Smart Sweets Fruity Gummy Bears

Check all the boxes: gluten-free, GMO-free, plant-based, dairy-free, soy-free, nut-free and without sugar alcohols or artificial colors. What's left? Delicious jelly beans that will satisfy your goodies without ruining your diet.


HighKey Keto Mini Cookies

Luckily, you don't have to skip cookies with these candies! Made of almond flour, coconut oil and with the addition of collagen, these gluten-free and grain-free cookies are still sweet and satisfying, but still healthy.


Mission Meats Grass-fed meat sticks

Satisfy your caveman with 100% grass-fed beef. Without sugar, without nitrates, without gluten or MSG or hormones … only beef, formed in a practical 100-calorie bar. You are welcome.


Blue Diamond Almonds Salt and Vinegar

Forget salt and vinegar chips: salt and vinegar almonds are where they are, with 3 g of fiber and zero trans fat. The combination of naturally sweet almonds, sour vinegar and salty goodness make it a perfect snack.


Keto cookie by Lenny and Larry

Whether you choose a box of chocolate chips, coconut or peanut butter, the Keto cookie from Lenny & Larry is a low-carb delight with 8 g of plant-based protein. In addition, it has no artificial sweeteners, and is suitable for vegans.


Quest Nutrition Variety Pack of Bars

Stock up on this Quest Bars snack pack, and you'll never be hungry again. High in protein and low in carbohydrates and net sugars, you will have a group of flavors to choose from, including chocolate chips, chocolate chip cookie dough, S & # 39; mores and more.


Soft candies from Tom and Jenny

Delight yourself with some outdated, keto-style candies. Made with real milk, sea salt and vanilla, they are sweetened with maltitol and xylitol without GMOs, and a five-piece serving is only 100 calories and 12 g of net carbohydrates.


GoRaw Fiesta sunflower and spicy pumpkin seed mix

A little crunchy, a little salt and a little spice make these seeds the perfect snack to eat, delivered in single-serving packages so you don't have to think about their portions. And the seeds germinate and dry, so you get tons of nutrients and flavor.


—Published originally on January 5, 2020 at 4:00 a.m. PT

