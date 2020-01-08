10 artists who borrowed a page from David Bowie's book

David BowieDeath left a great void in the list of living artists whose inspiring reach encompassed genres, generations and media modes, as the British singer left his mark on stage, screen and canvas. Y The world of music.

After his amazing death in 2016, after a battle against cancer, he told very few people about his methodical and creative preparation to lose, countless people shared how much Bowie meant to them, be it their music, their style, their humor, its durability. relationship with his wife, Magnet, or maybe even your unforgettable turn in Labyrinth that had touched them over the years.

Today Bowie (also known as Ziggy Stardust, also known as Thin White Duke, also known as Jareth the Goblin King) would have turned 73. He released his last album, Black Star, on his 69th birthday, two days before he died. Flooding the elegiac letters with even more touching, producer Tony Visconti confirmed that Black Star, which won five Grammys, including the Best Rock Song for the disturbing main song, was a "farewell gift,quot; for their fans.