10 artists who borrowed a page from David Bowie's book

David BowieDeath left a great void in the list of living artists whose inspiring reach encompassed genres, generations and media modes, as the British singer left his mark on stage, screen and canvas. Y The world of music.
After his amazing death in 2016, after a battle against cancer, he told very few people about his methodical and creative preparation to lose, countless people shared how much Bowie meant to them, be it their music, their style, their humor, its durability. relationship with his wife, Magnet, or maybe even your unforgettable turn in Labyrinth that had touched them over the years.
Today Bowie (also known as Ziggy Stardust, also known as Thin White Duke, also known as Jareth the Goblin King) would have turned 73. He released his last album, Black Star, on his 69th birthday, two days before he died. Flooding the elegiac letters with even more touching, producer Tony Visconti confirmed that Black Star, which won five Grammys, including the Best Rock Song for the disturbing main song, was a "farewell gift,quot; for their fans.
"He always did what he wanted to do," Visconti said in a statement. "And he wanted to do it his way and he wanted to do it in the best way. His death was no different from his life, a work of art."
Gijsbert Hanekroot / Redferns
Countless versions of his songs performed for decades are only an indication of how much he influenced his fellow artists. Inspiration has also been drawn from its individuality that changes form; his fearlessness; his approach to fashion; your business skill; his curiosity and the pointed criticisms and the language of protest we hear in his lyrics, as well as the inscrutable pun. The list continues.
Check out these 10-year-old artists and more who ripped out a page (or several) of Bowie's book:
Ilpo Musto / REX Shutterstock / YouTube
1. "Applause,quot; by Lady Gaga: Bowie Acolyte's ode art declared to the fame of "Fame,quot; shows Gaga wearing a Ziggy Stardust rainbow makeup face and is balancing Bowie's characteristic 1970 mullet. And with the singer and actress lighting the torch again for glam rock and genre appeal when it breaks into the scene, consider her as one of the teacher's most avid disciples.
"He's a true, true artist, and I don't know if I ever said & # 39; Oh, I'm going to be like that & # 39; or if I came slowly, realizing that it was my vocation and that's what attracted me to him,quot; Gaga said in Hollywood ReporterPodcast of the Chatter Awards just a few days before Bowie died. "I don't know. I just know that you can use the theater of your imagination to entertain people beyond their wildest dreams, and then you can put something into that that changes the world. And that for me is when you do something really great as an artist. "
He ended up playing the tribute to Bowie in the Grammys in 2016, an ode of 6 minutes to a life that not everyone understood, but that came straight from the bottom of his heart.
2. Release of Beyoncé's surprise album: It's not that Bey labeled herself a pioneer when it came to releasing a great studio album without warning (although that sneak attack quickly became known as "pulling a Beyoncé,quot;, after which Duck and others followed suit), but Bowie's faithful rushed to point at the moment he had mastered the blind side first when he released the single "Where Are We Now?" on January 8, 2013, and then revealed that the fruits of two years of secret work: his first studio album in 10 years, The next day"I would be out soon."
3. Kurt Cobain: NirvanaThe version of "The Man Who Sold the World,quot; introduced many teenagers wrapped in flannel in Bowie in 1993, and although the magnificent MTV disconnected in New York The album was a posthumous release for Cobain, perhaps he would have smiled at the fact that he had helped spread the word about one of his greatest influences. Bowie is cited in Nirvana: the rejected rejected saying that "he always wanted to talk with (Cobain) about his reasons for covering & # 39; The man who sold the world & # 39;", saying that he made "a good direct interpretation and that somehow he sounded very honest."
4. Tilda Swinton and Bowie become one: A fabulous pop culture joke was the fact that Swinton and Bowie, androgynously sexy, were actually the same person, and the two apparently tickled them by comparison! Swinton starred in his video for "The Stars (Are Out Tonight)", demonstrating once and for all that they could both be in the same place at the same time.
5. The Auteurs: The peculiar comedy (what else?) Aquatic life with Steve Zissoustarring Bill murray as an oceanographer looking for the shark that ate his friend is one of the least appreciated movies in the Wes Anderson canon, but Bowie's "Life on Mars,quot; resurgence through the movie's soundtrack, including this devastating cover of Seu Jorge"It is undoubtedly a highlight."
David Lynch He also made effective use of Bowie's "I & # 39; m Deranged,quot;, out of 1995 Outside (a collaboration with Brian Eno) in the disturbing credits of Lost highway, then brought the song back to the end, after the minds of the public had been stunned.
Ben Stillergot Bowie himself to make fun of his cache of one of the beautiful people in 2001 Zoolander, while he assumed a movie character for the first time in years when he played Nikola Tesla in Christopher NolanMysterious drama about rival wizards, The prestige.
"With total honesty," Nolan recalled later Entertainment Weekly"I told him that if he did not agree to do the part, he had no idea where he would go from there. He would say I begged him."
He said: "Normally, when you meet stars, no matter how crashed they are, when you see them as people, part of that mystique disappears. But not with David Bowie. I left the experience of being able to say that I was still his biggest fan, and an admirer who had the miraculous opportunity to work with him for a moment. I loved the fact that after working with him, he had the same fascination with his talent and charisma. I thought it was quite magical.
Mike Prior / Redferns
6. Boy George and beyond: "You changed my life," the Culture Club The singer and gay icon tweeted upon hearing the news of Bowie's death. "I can't believe it. Thanks for everything." Bowie, with his face full of makeup (which accentuated his captivating eyes and his illegally sharp cheekbones) and his tight "space,quot; suits like his creation from another world Ziggy Stardust, helped set the tone for artists (including Queen, Patti blacksmith, The cure Y The prince besides George, Gaga, Depeche mode, Annie Lennox and more) to push the boundaries of gender and sexuality, ultimately pushing your emo-glam brand to the mainstream and showing that the three-piece gay or heterosexual, female or male suit didn't matter. You could be anything to anyone, all at once.
Or, a Bowie specialty, it could be one thing today and another tomorrow.
7. The killers: Frontman Brandon Flowers, who has a deep voice, almost monotonous but still melifluo associated with Bowie, admitted that the band started the "Slow Burn,quot; bass line of "All these things I've done." Also, nobody releases a song called "Spaceman,quot; without a tacit nod to the original space weirdness.
Greetsia Store / Getty Images
8) Marilyn Manson While Bowie and Manson were not conveying exactly the same message through their music, Bowie's brave and exciting presence definitely inspired the artists who live to provoke on stage. "When I grew up," said Manson, "there were David Bowie and Iggy Pop, people who had something to say and had a great impact on music and society."
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
9. U2: "It is no exaggeration to say what Elvis meant for the United States, David Bowie meant for the United Kingdom and Ireland " Bond saying Rolling Stone in 2010, while offering his 15 best Bowie songs of all time (he could also go listen to them now) for the magazine. "It was a radical change in consciousness."
10. Madonna: Speaking of trying limits … This Detroit girl attributed to Bowie that he changed his life by opening his eyes to a kind of art that had no idea it was possible. "This is a beautiful man. Before seeing David Bowie live, I was just your normal, dysfunctional and rebellious teenager from the Midwest, and he has really changed my life," he said as he spoke on his behalf in his induction to Rock . and Roll Hall of Fame. "I've always had a sentimental bond with David Bowie."
And it turned out that millions of people did too. When you're playing the latest infectious pop hit in repetition or watching a full-fledged star tear it on stage, take a moment to remember if, in fact, Bowie did it first. Or better yet, today especially, go straight to the source.
(Originally published on January 11, 2016 at 1 p.m. PT)