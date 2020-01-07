Zion Williamson injury update: rookie will have minutes restriction

%MINIFYHTML745f0278223b292502514bb1617b36099% %MINIFYHTML745f0278223b292502514bb1617b360910%

Zion Williamson will have a minute restriction when he returns from an injury, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said.

Williamson, the first election in the 2019 NBA Draft, has resumed full practice after undergoing knee surgery in October.

%MINIFYHTML745f0278223b292502514bb1617b360911% %MINIFYHTML745f0278223b292502514bb1617b360912%

While a date for the 19-year-old's debut has not been set, Gentry hopes it will be soon.

"I don't know for how long, but there will definitely be a minute restriction," Gentry told reporters on Tuesday.

MORE: The latest in the Kevin Love-Cavaliers saga

Gentry believes that Williamson will need time to settle with the pelicans, who were between 12 and 25 years old and penultimate in the West entering Tuesday.

"It's going to take a while for everything to come together," Gentry said, "it doesn't matter who it is."

Jrue Holiday and Brandon Ingram have played more than 34 minutes per game this year. Gentry does not expect Williamson to join them as workhorses in the 2019-20 campaign.

"He will not go out and be a 30-minute player," Gentry said. "It's going to be a slow process to take it to the minutes when everyone wants to see it."