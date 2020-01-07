YouTuber Emma Chamberlain considers influential culture & # 39; & # 39; disgusting & # 39; & # 39;

This YouTuber is not here for the term "influencer."

Embracing the cover of CosmopolitanFebruary 2020 edition, Emma Chamberlain He is using his platform to tell his truth about why he prefers the public not to use the term "influencer,quot; because it is "something unpleasant."

The YouTube star, with 8.5 million followers and having Instagram, tells the post: "If someone calls me an influencer, he says that my job is to influence, and I don't think it's true. I'd rather entertain and be a friend. . I don't want to influence. "

The 18-year-old California native also talked about the importance of not taking herself. too seriously. "I mean, I make fun of YouTubers and I'm one. I think of it as, Why not play with that? If you can't beat them, join them?"

Chamberlain uploaded his first video to his YouTube channel in 2017 and since then, he has only seen a huge increase in his subscribers (more than 8 million and counting) and total views: more than 957 million and counting.