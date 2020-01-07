YouTuber Emma Chamberlain considers influential culture & # 39; & # 39; disgusting & # 39; & # 39;

Eric Ray Davidson's Photos
This YouTuber is not here for the term "influencer."
Embracing the cover of CosmopolitanFebruary 2020 edition, Emma Chamberlain He is using his platform to tell his truth about why he prefers the public not to use the term "influencer,quot; because it is "something unpleasant."
The YouTube star, with 8.5 million followers and having Instagram, tells the post: "If someone calls me an influencer, he says that my job is to influence, and I don't think it's true. I'd rather entertain and be a friend. . I don't want to influence. "
The 18-year-old California native also talked about the importance of not taking herself. too seriously. "I mean, I make fun of YouTubers and I'm one. I think of it as, Why not play with that? If you can't beat them, join them?"
Chamberlain uploaded his first video to his YouTube channel in 2017 and since then, he has only seen a huge increase in his subscribers (more than 8 million and counting) and total views: more than 957 million and counting.
However, despite its growing success, Chamberlain has also had a good deal of struggles with mental health and body image problems.
"It's a bloodbath," he said about the culture obsessed with the image he was in when he started creating content in the City of Angels. "Living in Los Angeles, if you have an unhealthy weight, that's normal. That's very, very, very mental, sure."
Eric Ray Davidson's Photos
Because of what he has been exposed to since he began his online career, Chamberlain has positioned himself on the list of influential people on social networks who refuse to advertise weight loss products or something like that.
She says Cosmopolitan, "Your routine is your routine, and I'm not going to get in that way. I just think that growing up on social media gave me feeding problems as a child. I have literally struggled with it all my life. Almost all the people I've met have had some kind of eating disorder. I mean, I had … I don't want to provoke anyone, but many. "
Chamberlain, who launched also launched a weekly podcast, Stupid genius, last year, he also discussed his problems with body dysmorphia and the negative effects of applications that alter the face such as Facetune.
"I haven't had a healthy weight and I thought I was obese several times. It's horrible," he continued. "My whole family was telling me that I looked terrible. They said: & # 39; Looks like you're dying & # 39;. I thought, & # 39; I think I look great & # 39;".
Since then, the young social media star has promised not to use "photo manipulation software,quot; because none of her fans and followers "needs to think that I look like this. I look like I look."
You can read the full interview here now. The theme will be in the kiosks on January 14.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLa023656bc49626515bd5054a04b5e17b13%