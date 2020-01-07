Your Wednesday briefing – The New York Times

Stampede in the Suleimani procession kills more than 50
Burial for Major General Qassim Suleimani of Iran was delayed after a funeral procession turned into chaos on Tuesday, leaving 56 dead and 213 wounded, according to the state broadcaster.
Millions had flooded narrow streets and, with closed side streets, had nowhere to escape, witnesses said.
The images published on social networks showed that emergency workers and passersby were trying to resurrect people who lay on the ground, while the bodies of other victims, jackets covered their faces, lay nearby.
In Washington: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was an imminent threat to US and US interests in the days before the general's death, but he did not provide any evidence.
Related: President Trump He retraced his threat of attacking cultural sites in military attacks, after the Secretary of Defense said it would be a war crime.
Whats Next: Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said any reprisal for the murder of General Suleimani must be a proportional attack against American interests, according to three Iranians familiar with his instructions. In a game towards Tehran, which has often used powers in its attacks, the ayatollah also said that Iranian forces should carry out an open response.
"The newspaper,quot;: Our last episode is about what General Suleimani meant for the Iranians.
Fires wreak havoc on Australia's diverse wildlife
Hundreds of millions of animals on the continent, including many that are not found anywhere else, may have perished during the months of devastating fires, according to some estimates.
Even animals that have survived, fleeing or crouching, can still die from dehydration or hunger.
Residents are coming together to help feed, find and rehabilitate survivors, and some even keep animals in their homes.
Quotable: "We will have taken many species that were not threatened with extinction, if not extinction," said Kingsley Dixon, an ecologist and botanist at Curtin University in Perth.
Beyond Australia: People in the Netherlands are making mittens for burned-legged koalas, and New Zealanders are sewing joey bags and bat wraps. (Our guide for relief organizations include wildlife groups).
The last: Smoke from forest fires has moved through the Pacific and the affected cities in South America, and may have reached Antarctica, the UN World Meteorological Organization said.
An arrest warrant is issued against Ghosn's wife
The Japanese authorities turned their attention to Carole Ghosn, the wife of Carlos Ghosn, the fallen automotive mogul who skipped bail while awaiting trial in Japan.
Prosecutors said they obtained the arrest warrant on suspicion of giving false testimony. But it is believed that Ms. Ghosn, a Lebanese citizen, is with her husband in Beirut, and Lebanon does not extradite its citizens.
The Japanese ambassador met with the president of Lebanon on Tuesday, but there were no signs of solving the problem. Ms. Ghosn is also a U.S. citizen. UU., That has an extradition treaty with Japan, but both countries have wide discretion on how they act in such orders.
Details: Prosecutors said Ms. Ghosn testified in April that she did not know a person involved in her husband's case, even though she was actually in communication with the person, who at that time was transferring money between companies at the request of the Mr. Ghosn.
The last: Japanese airports stepped up security following Ghosn's bold escape, and authorities said they confiscated 1.5 billion yen, or nearly $ 14 million, on bail Ghosn lost when he fled the country.
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
Will China buy fake meat?
In recent years, Impossible Foods and its main rival, Beyond Meat, have become the main US food companies. UU., Reaching agreements with fast food chains and attracting millennials to their plant-based meat substitutes.
Now they seek to enter China, the world's largest consumer of meat. We observe cultural and governmental obstacles. Above, a plant-based meat pie.
This is what is happening most.
Puerto Rico earthquake: The power supply was cut, homes and buildings were damaged and at least one person died after an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit the island on Tuesday, its strongest tremor to date in a week of strong seismic activity.
Snapshot: Above, the "pickle queen,quot; of India, as Usha Prabakaran is known. His 20-year-old self-published cookbook with 1,000 recipes for pickling a variety of foods, such as plums and green nuts, It became a cult classic. A second book, with recipes for rasam, a daily soup, is on its way.
What we are reading: This 2018 essay by Elizabeth Wurtzel, who changed the concepts of mental illness and memories with her 1994 book "Prozac Nation." After dying on Tuesday of breast cancer at age 52, her fans repeatedly shared it on Twitter as her representative. relentless style.
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Overcome a mid-week cooking depression with Tacos of black beans with avocado and spicy onion.
Read: Sean Adams' dystopian debut novel, "The Heap," is a sharp satire about demolished ambition and community life.
Watch: Jeroboam Bozeman, from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, dances part of Jamar Roberts' "Ode,quot; on the effects of armed violence.
Smarter life: Holding is not always a good thing. But it can be a useful tool to help us process emotions.
And now for the backstory in …
Fort bragg
A few days ago, some 3,500 soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army. UU. They were sent to planes in Fort Bragg by a rapid deployment to the Middle East amid maximum tensions with Iran. Dave Philipps, who covers veterans and military for The Times, gave us this about the history of the base.
Fort Bragg is one of the largest US bases. UU. It covers parts of four counties in North Carolina and houses about 50,000 active duty soldiers, one tenth of the force. Some call it "the 911 of the nation,quot; because some of its troops can be deployed in just 18 hours.
Many of these bases were created in the first part of the 20th century, when world wars pushed the Army to expand. He looked the other way when local officials named them as men who took up arms against the country.
Although the Confederation monuments have collapsed throughout the South in recent years, the Army has made no move to change the names of the base, despite the efforts of Congress to force it.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Melina
Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode explores the background of Major General Qassim Suleimani.
• Here is our Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a clue: the neighbor of southern Saudi Arabia (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Ten articles from The Times were among the 100 that best captured the world's attention last year, according to Chartbeat, a technology company that tracks online audiences.