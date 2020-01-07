Your Wednesday briefing – The New York Times

Stampede in the Suleimani procession kills more than 50

Burial for Major General Qassim Suleimani of Iran was delayed after a funeral procession turned into chaos on Tuesday, leaving 56 dead and 213 wounded, according to the state broadcaster.

Millions had flooded narrow streets and, with closed side streets, had nowhere to escape, witnesses said.

The images published on social networks showed that emergency workers and passersby were trying to resurrect people who lay on the ground, while the bodies of other victims, jackets covered their faces, lay nearby.

In Washington: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was an imminent threat to US and US interests in the days before the general's death, but he did not provide any evidence.