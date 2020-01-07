Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Mr. Trump, warning Iran not to retaliate for the US attack that killed a senior Iranian general, said over the weekend: "They are allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people." And we are not allowed to touch your cultural site? It doesn't work that way. "

Trump's advisors have denied that he made a threat, even when his comments generated an international condemnation (even from one of our art critics).

Background: The United States is a signatory to an international agreement of 1954 to protect cultural property in armed conflict. Iran hosts 22 sites designated by the United Nations as of cultural importance, including the ruins of Persepolis, the capital of an ancient empire.

Explainer Democrats in Congress could invoke a mostly unproven law to try to block a war with Iran. Read more about the War Powers Resolution.

Related: Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said any reprisal for the murder of Major General Qassim Suleimani must be a proportional attack against US interests, according to three Iranians familiar with his instructions. In a game towards Tehran, which has often used powers in its attacks, Ayatollah Khamenei also said that Iranian forces should carry out an open response.