Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede during a funeral procession for Major General Qassim Suleimani in Iran, state media reported. Here are the latest updates.
The Pentagon rules out strikes at cultural sites in Iran
Defense Secretary Mark Esper acknowledged Monday that attacking antiquities in Iran would be a war crime, after President Trump said such places would be legitimate targets if the conflict with Tehran intensified.
Mr. Trump, warning Iran not to retaliate for the US attack that killed a senior Iranian general, said over the weekend: "They are allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people." And we are not allowed to touch your cultural site? It doesn't work that way. "
Trump's advisors have denied that he made a threat, even when his comments generated an international condemnation (even from one of our art critics).
Background: The United States is a signatory to an international agreement of 1954 to protect cultural property in armed conflict. Iran hosts 22 sites designated by the United Nations as of cultural importance, including the ruins of Persepolis, the capital of an ancient empire.
Explainer Democrats in Congress could invoke a mostly unproven law to try to block a war with Iran. Read more about the War Powers Resolution.
Related: Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said any reprisal for the murder of Major General Qassim Suleimani must be a proportional attack against US interests, according to three Iranians familiar with his instructions. In a game towards Tehran, which has often used powers in its attacks, Ayatollah Khamenei also said that Iranian forces should carry out an open response.
Another angle: The crisis has underlined Democratic differences on foreign policy, embodied by the divergent positions of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
The newspaper: Today's episode is about what General Suleimani meant for the Iranians.
In a turn, John Bolton offers to testify
The former National Security Advisor of the White House said Monday that he would present evidence in the impeachment trial of President Trump if he is cited.
Democrats insist that Senate procedures should include testimonies that Trump has tried to block from Bolton and others, as well as new documentary evidence.
Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, has refused to commit to calling witnesses, but the rules require that only 51 senators call a witness or request evidence, which limits their ability to make decisions.
Whats Next: President Nancy Pelosi refused to send charges against Trump to the Senate, which would begin the trial, and it is unclear what Bolton could say. His lawyer said in November that Bolton knew about "many relevant meetings and conversations,quot; related to the Ukraine issue that had not been shared with investigators.
New charges for Harvey Weinstein
The selection of the jury is scheduled to begin today in the rape trial of the Hollywood producer in Manhattan, a day after his death. accused of rape in Los Angeles.
According to prosecutors, the new accusations involve two women, one of whom said Weinstein raped her in her hotel room in 2013. She is accused of victimizing another woman the next day and faces up to 28 years in prison if she is declared guilty.
Weinstein's lawyers declined to comment on the latest charges.
Closer look: More than 80 women, including several prominent actresses, have accused Mr. Weinstein of inappropriate sexual conduct, but most of these allegations have not resulted in criminal charges. As a result, many of their accusers are putting their hopes on trial in New York.
Will China buy fake meat?
In recent years, Impossible Foods and its main rival, Beyond Meat, have become the leading American food companies, reaching agreements with fast food chains and receiving praise for their efforts to replace animal products with plant-based substitutes.
Now they seek to enter another market with an important environmental footprint: China, the world's largest consumer of meat. We observe cultural and governmental obstacles. Above, meatballs made with a plant-based pork substitute from Zhenmeat, a new Beijing company.
Puerto Rico earthquake: There were widespread power outages today after a tremor of magnitude 6.5, the strongest so far in a week of seismic activity.
No Senate ran for Mike Pompeo: The secretary of state told Republican leaders that he does not plan to run this year in Kansas, his home state, according to four people informed about the discussions.
Address truck pollution: The Environmental Protection Agency moved to curb nitrogen dioxide emissions in road trucks, a change sought by the trucking industry that could override potentially stricter state rules.
Julián Castro's approval: The former housing secretary backed Elizabeth Warren in the Democratic presidential primaries, days after finishing her own campaign.
Prohibition of "deepfakes,quot;: Facebook said it would remove videos that were heavily manipulated by artificial intelligence. The policy will not extend to parody or satire.
Order for Carlos Ghosn's wife: Japanese authorities said today they were seeking the arrest of Carole Ghosn, who is believed to be in Lebanon with her husband, the former Nissan executive.
Ikea settlement: The Swedish furniture retailer agreed to pay $ 46 million in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of a California child who was crushed by a dresser model that had been recalled after at least five other children were killed.
Snapshot: Above, a research base in Antarctica, where designers must think creatively to challenge the toughest weather on Earth.
Nightly Comedy: The hosts returned from a vacation break and were ready for war.
What we are reading: This BBC article about two Jewish sisters fleeing from the Nazis who were helped by a silent doctor in Val d & # 39; Isère, France. Steven Erlanger, our European diplomatic correspondent, calls it a "moving story about heroism and survival."
And now for the backstory in …
Sha deposed from Iran
When President Trump ordered an attack on Major General Qassim Suleimani of Iran while he was at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Florida, it was not the first time that the State of the Sun appeared in an American-Iranian drama.
In early 1979, Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, who had remained in power thanks in part to a coup led by the CIA in 1953, fled an uprising against his autocratic government. For help to move it to the US In the US, US officials turned to David Rockefeller, a banker who considered the deposed ruler a precious client.
The Carter administration distrusted the relocation plan after a mafia He broke into the US embassy in Tehran. But Mr. Rockefeller persisted, and that fall, the sha was allowed to fly to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, en route to New York, where he would receive cancer treatment.
Iranian students retaliated days later by taking the Tehran embassy and taking 52 Americans hostage. The sha quickly left the United States, but the hostage crisis would last 444 days and placate relations with Iran for decades.
