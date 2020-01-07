YOU. Remember Nipsey Hussle with an emotional photo

YOU. These days he found himself in hot waters after some people accused him of praying for Iran to kill American soldiers. He published several messages saying he supports the Iranians, and with these publications, he managed to provoke a massive debate on his social media account among fans.

Many people agreed with him, but some beat him and told the rapper that he had gone too far, without showing support for American soldiers.

Anyway, he shared an emotional photo with Nipsey Hussle, the last rapper who was killed in 2019, and fans were amazed by it. Check out his post below.

Someone commented: "Legendary! Thank you for showing our King love !!!" and another follower said: "Yes, teach our children from the beginning about respect."

Speaking of Nip, a group of black men started something called "The Marathon Book Club,quot;, inspired by Nipsey's love for reading. The Shade Room has more details.

TSR noted that there are many people who try to find ways to honor their "intelligence, resistance and dedication to help their community."

TSR continued and said there is a group of black people from Los Angeles who decided to create a space for people to come together in honor of Nip.

"The Marathon Book Club was started by a group of black men in Los Angeles, shortly after Nipsey was shot dead in front of his clothing store," according to TSR reports, which quotes LA Times.

"A 31-year-old Wisconsin fan created a meme that listed all the books Nipsey had mentioned in interviews and songs, which inspired the creation of the reading club," TSR published.

TSR continued and said that Rashad Drakeford is the founder of the reading club.

While some people praised the measure, others said that Nip's name should not be used to earn money after his death.

See this post on Instagram TSR STAFF: Brianne D! @beedev_ ______________________________________ #Roommates, the loss of #NipseyHussle hit many fans and left many trying to find ways to honor their intelligence, endurance and dedication to help their community. Well, a group of black men from Los Angeles decided to create a safe space for black men to join in the name of Nip! ______________________________________ #TheMarathonBookClub was started by a group of black men in Los Angeles, shortly after Nipsey was shot dead in front of his clothing store, reports @latimes. A 31-year-old Wisconsin fan created a meme that listed all the books Nipsey had mentioned in interviews and songs, which inspired the creation of the reading club. ______________________________________ Rashad Drakeford, founder of the reading club, says he began meetings to give black men a space to be heard how they should be, and to be vulnerable enough to … click on the link our biography to read more! A publication shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) in January 6, 2020 at 5:25 p.m. PST

One commenter wrote this: they definitely should have done it that way before they died. I saw damn near every interview I had and ALWAYS AND I WANT TO SAY ALWAYS spoke in books. Everyone uses my child's name for influence now. They could have given him another name in his honor. Smh. "

Someone else said: "This is how you continue the marathon !!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡In this game we can make a move !!!!! & # 39; & # 39; and a follower published this:" Incredible ❤️ 🙏🏾 Nipsey would be very happy. "

Ad

What do you think about this initiative?



Post views:

0 0