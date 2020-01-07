YG's jewels stole from under his nose and he didn't even know it

Twitter

The & # 39; who do you love? & # 39; The rapper presents a police report after realizing that the briefcase containing his expensive jewelry was almost empty after a New Year's Eve trip.

Yg He was attacked by thief (s). Police sources told TMZ that the 29-year-old rap star filed a police report for robbery on Monday, January 6 in Los Angeles after losing $ 400,000 in jewelry during his recent stay at a London hotel.

Allegedly, YG checked into the hotel at 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve and left the next day. He put his expensive jewels in a briefcase and placed them on top of a safe. When he checked out, he noticed that the bag was a little lighter than usual and discovered that it was almost empty.

The rapper, whose real name is Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, discovered that he was the victim of a robbery on January 1, but, for some reason, he only decided to report it five days later. He has not commented on the matter.

The theft came to light after reports that the Los Angeles authorities requested help from the public to resolve a murder case related to YG's vehicle.

In July, someone who was driving a registered Cadillac Escalade for the rapper took the police to a high-speed chase, opened fire with an assault rifle and killed a 65-year-old man who was riding a bicycle. The police raided the rapper's house in search of any potential evidence related to the deadly shooting.

YG insisted that it had nothing to do with the shooting, although it was believed that the car was his. He claimed that he was busy in a recording studio when the incident occurred. He has not been charged with any crime in relation to the case. The investigation is still ongoing.