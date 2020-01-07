YG reports more than $ 400,000 in stolen jewelry from your hotel room

It seems that YG is the last rapper to have stolen jewelry worth thousands of dollars, and he doesn't have it.

According to TMZPolice sources revealed that YG presented a police report on Monday in Los Angeles for great theft. He reportedly told police that more than $ 400,000 in personal jewelry had recently been removed from his hotel room in London.

According to reports, YG states that the robbery took place between 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 11 a.m. on the following day. He had a briefcase containing the pieces of jewelry and noticed that it had been a little lighter than usual. He told police he noticed that the jewelry was missing on January 1.S t and made an official police report a few days later.

At the moment, no suspects have been identified, but YG did not say that people left his room that night.

According to reports, authorities will look for possible surveillance images in and around the area to see if they can detect anything.

Like us previously Boosie Badazz was reportedly another rapper who was recently robbed of jewelry. However, they stole $ 70,000 in jewelry from his car. After the robbery occurred, he went to social media to vent the incident and encouraged the suspects to share his location.

There have been no updates on whether the jewelry was returned or not.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2020/01/07/yg-report-400k-stolen-jewelry/