WWE Royal Rumble 2020: matches, start time, date, PPV cost, betting odds, live broadcast

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 will be held on Sunday, January 26 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX and will be broadcast live on WWE Network and also by event payment.

The annual event is traditionally one of the biggest and most anticipated WWE shows of the year, featuring a Royal Rumble of men and women with 30 participants in each bout and the last person to win a WrestleMania 36 championship in April.

Several championship matches have already been announced along with some of the Royal Rumble participants. The rest of the card will continue to take shape in the coming weeks. Until then, keep checking here on Sporting News for the updated card and live coverage of the Royal Rumble.

Below you will find everything you need to know about the annual event, including start time, matches and current betting odds.

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 date, start time

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 will air live on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The pre-show will begin at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Where will WWE Royal Rumble 2020 take place?

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, is the site of WWE Royal Rumble 2020. The stadium is home to the Houston Astros of the MLB and has a capacity of over 40,000 seats.

How to watch Royal Rumble 2020

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 will be available on pay-per-view or through the WWE Network.

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Card

– Men's Royal Rumble for a world title match at WrestleMania 36 (participants include Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet)

– Women's Royal Rumble for a world title fight at WrestleMania (participants include: Charlotte Flair)

– "The Fiend,quot; Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship

– Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the women's championship "RAW,quot;

WWE Royal Rumble 2020, favorites

– Roman Reigns (+120)

– CM Punk (+400)

– Cain Velásquez (+450)

– Kevin Owens (+700)

– Drew McIntyre (+1000)

– Brock Lesnar (+900)

– Bray Wyatt (+1200)

– Daniel Bryan (+1400)

– Finn Balor (+1400)

– Edge (+1600)

– Keith Lee (+1600)

– Braun Strowman (+1800)

– John Cena (+2000)

– Tyson Fury (+2000)

– Styles AJ (+2500)

– Randy Orton (+3300)

– Big E (+3300)

– Tommaso Ciampa (+3300)

– Matt Riddle (+3300)

– Samoa Joe (+3300)

– Kofi Kingston (+3300)

– Seth Rollins (+3300)

– Rey Mysterio (+4000)

– Adam Cole (+4000)

– The Miz (+4000)

– Rusev (+4000)

– Baron Corbin (+5000)

– The Undertaker (+5000)