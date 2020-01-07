Within the incredibly fabulous life of Blue Ivy Carter

Think about how the new year sounded when you were in elementary school. Probably some variation of sparkling grape juice, those wrinkled headbands that dig into your scalp after about seven minutes of use and relentlessly beg your parents to let you get up until midnight, right?

That is absolutely what Blue ivy carter to mark the beginning of 2020, except for nothing because at 8 years is already cooler than almost everyone.

On New Year's Eve, Beyoncé Y Jay ZThe firstborn accompanied them to a party they also attended Megan Thee Stallion, one of the biggest success stories of 2019, a musician who managed to launch a full movement last summer simply by stating that people should have their trust.

But with all deference to the Houston native (hailed as "the future of hip-hop,quot; for nothing less than Time), in his Instagram load with two thirds of the Carter clan, he is completely eclipsed by a second-grade student who has mastered both his angles and the ability to exude absolute coldness.