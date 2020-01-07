Within the incredibly fabulous life of Blue Ivy Carter

Think about how the new year sounded when you were in elementary school. Probably some variation of sparkling grape juice, those wrinkled headbands that dig into your scalp after about seven minutes of use and relentlessly beg your parents to let you get up until midnight, right?
That is absolutely what Blue ivy carter to mark the beginning of 2020, except for nothing because at 8 years is already cooler than almost everyone.
On New Year's Eve, Beyoncé Y Jay ZThe firstborn accompanied them to a party they also attended Megan Thee Stallion, one of the biggest success stories of 2019, a musician who managed to launch a full movement last summer simply by stating that people should have their trust.
But with all deference to the Houston native (hailed as "the future of hip-hop,quot; for nothing less than Time), in his Instagram load with two thirds of the Carter clan, he is completely eclipsed by a second-grade student who has mastered both his angles and the ability to exude absolute coldness.
Why forget Hot Girl Summer, Blue Ivy & # 39; s whole existence It is a trend worth following.
Still years of high school, he has already claimed a BET Soul Train Award (thanks to his composition credit in "Brown Skin Girl,quot; off The Lion King: the gift album), a place on the Billboard Hot 100 (she also sings the opening lyrics of the song) and her rightful place in countless best dressed lists thanks to a closet full of creations by Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana, the help of a stylist and an innate understanding of how high fashion is used.
A beauty line, skin care line, fashion line, really any the line in which the interpolation puts its stamp of approval would be exhausted in a matter of minutes; it is presumed that they will arrive as soon as mom and dad finish all that characteristic battle. Because the claims of his lawyers that Blue Ivy is a "cultural icon,quot; is not a hyperbole dreamed of by parents too proud. She really is a pioneer of trends "informed by the popular press, and whose name generates millions of visits in a Google search,quot;, as its brief details.
Which is more or less what everyone anticipated when the reigning queen and the king of music, Beyoncé and Jay-Z with 55 Grammys and 20 number one albums among them, welcomed their first heir exactly eight years ago.
Beyoncé's decision to reveal her average performance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2011 ensured that her offspring would be a scene thief from the beginning. And by the time the multihyphenate delivered to Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, the halls were filled with security details, Baby Carter's hysteria had reached a high level.
Perhaps that is why the couple, often watched over the most personal aspects of their relationship, has been generous with the photos, the Beyoncé website is usually the place to go to see the latest and best photos of their relatives. It is almost as if from the beginning the private couple seemed to have understood that their most special creation was destined to be shared with the world.
With only two days of age, Blue Ivy had already made his first recording, Jay used his adorable coos and newborn cries in his song "Glory,quot;, making BIC, as he was credited, the youngest to appear on the lists of Billboard
But despite that striking debut, and her destiny clearly obvious, Jay has said that her goals for her were quite humble. As he shared in an enlightening and incredibly comprehensive interview of 2017 with T, The New York Times Style MagazineHis main task as a father was to instill empathy for others and the ability to understand how lucky they were. Because it's not as if he could, or even wanted to, recreate his childhood, where he had to discard every opportunity that grew between drugs and violence in the famous Marcy Projects in Brooklyn.
"There is a delicate balance in that, right? Because you have to educate your children in the world as it exists today and how it came to that space, but my son does not need the same tools that I needed to grow. I needed certain tools to Survive in my area that my son does not need. They are growing up in a different environment, "he shared in a sitting few months after he and his wife welcomed the 2-year-old twins. Rumi Carter Y Sir carter.
Beyonce.com
"But they also have to know their history. Have an idea of what it took to get to this place. And have compassion for others. The most important thing I think of all this is teaching compassion and identifying with everyone's struggle and knowing that these people made these sacrifices so that we are where we are and to boost that, for us. "
He had the means to literally give them the world, he acknowledged, but was more interested in making sure they absorbed certain life lessons. "Treat people as they are, no matter who they are, no matter where they sit in the world, so as not to be, for example, super friendly with someone in a high position or evil with someone they have considered to be below them, "he explained. "I can't buy you love, I can't show you. I can show you affection and I can, you know, I can express love, but I can't put it in your hand. I can't put compassion on your hand. I can't show you that. So the most beautiful things they are things that are invisible. That's where the important things are. "
But once you've taken the necessary steps to make sure you're not raising a brat, a girl can still appreciate the great lessons of life and a $ 10,950 Mischka Aoki red carpet dress too.
And when he has worked as hard as the native of the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn and his wife raised in Houston to build an empire, well, he should be able to enjoy it. Then, at age eight, Blue Ivy, and his little brother and sister, have already marked more dream destinations than most adults, having traveled to Hawaii, the Grand Canyon, Paris and, really, all over Europe while participating on the Carter & # 39; s 2018 On The Run II tour.
He also joined his parents in the recording studio, in movie premieres, on red carpets, on the court in the NBA games and in any other decidedly exclusive event that musical royalty deigned to attend. Because at this point, Blue is not a restless girl who should be reminded to remain still or to remain calm with bold names.
She it is the name in bold, cooly trying to overcome Tyler perry for a $ 20,000 acrylic painting in Grandma Tina Knowles& # 39; 2018 Wearable Art Gala and reminding mom and dad to close it when they got too excited Camila CabelloCall for immigration reform at the 2018 Grammy.
Because while Blue is many things, a person without chills is not one of them.
"She is very cheeky, has a lot of energy and knows what she wants," said a source Persons of the elementary student. "Especially after the birth of the twins, Beyoncé made sure Blue could embrace her new role as an older sister. She also let her go to video sessions, awards and music recording. They have a very special bond!"
At the root, beyond the mother-daughter connection, there is a love for entertainment. "Of course, both Beyoncé and Blue love music," the source continued. "Blue loves to sing, dance and act. She is natural."
fake images
The world has seen so much, with its interpretation of "Lift Every Voice and Sing,quot;, a poetry that is often known as the black national anthem, in Mom's 2019 Back home: a Beyoncé movie documentary highlighting as particularly notable.
At the age of Blue, Beyoncé was showing his rehearsal hours in the basement by winning countless talent shows and Jay was loving the words that would help him become a lyrical genius. The 8-year-old girl already possesses both talents, as evidence of her performances and the freestyle rap that Dad included in her 4:44 album, plus the kind of unlimited potential and opportunities that few budding young artists grant.
Because he has achieved almost all the achievements a person can capture, Beyoncé has begun to focus on his legacy, the paths he can create for his children and others like them. "Success seems different to me now. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to be a mother before I could be a mother of another person," he reflected recently. Elle. "Then I had Blue, and the search for my purpose became much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the search for oneself became even stronger."
So, address every new challenge with this in mind, turning your main performance at Coachella of 2018, for example, into a blatant celebration of African-American culture.
"As a black woman, I used to feel that the world wanted me to stay in my little box and black women often felt underestimated. I wanted us to be proud not only of the show, but of the process, proud of the fight, grateful for the beauty that comes with a painful story and rejoice in pain, rejoice in imperfections and mistakes that are so right, "he explained in his Netflix document. "I wanted everyone to feel grateful for their curves, their cunning, their honesty, grateful for their freedom. There were no rules and we were able to create a safe and free space where none of us was marginalized."
In the end, he shared, he felt that he had "done something that made my daughter proud, my proud mother, my proud father, all the people who are my brothers and sisters all over the world." And beyond that, it has helped create a world in which Blue, years after being able to drive a car, can confidently proclaim: "I had never seen a roof in my entire life."
Because, seriously, where is the lie?