Winners and losers of the college football season: Can LSU finish the postseason SEC flex?

The 2019-20 college football season concludes with the College Football Playoff championship game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson on January 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

That will be the last of the 40 FBS fights that were handed out before and after the Playoff semifinals on December 28. The bowling season has presented spectacular performances by several players and teams, but continued a familiar thread.

Start with a conference that leads our winners and losers for the bowl season:

MORE: College football bowl schedule: scores for each game

Winner: SEC

A possible LSU victory in the championship would limit a flexion of the entire conference that already includes a 7-2 record.

Florida and Georgia swept New Year's Day bowling against Virginia and Baylor, respectively, while Alabama put a last-minute touchdown on Michigan in a 35-16 Citrus Bowl victory. Lynn Bowden ran for 233 yards in a 37-30 thriller against Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl. Kellen Mond's 67-yard touchdown race marked the Texas A,amp;M 24-21 victory against Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl, and Tennessee culminated the series of victories with a 23-22 return against Indiana in the Gator Bowl.

Conference W L Pct. SECOND 7 7 two .778 Independent two one .667 Sun belt 3 two .600 MWC 4 4 3 .571 Pac-12 4 4 3 .571 AAC 4 4 3 .571 Big ten 4 4 5 5 .444 MAC 3 4 4 .429 ACC 4 4 6 6 .400 C-USA 3 5 5 .375 12 large one 5 5 .167

The state of Mississippi dismissed Joe Moorhead and Auburn lost an opportunity for a 10-win season after the bowl's losses, but the SEC's victories weighed more. The conference will end with the best percentage of bowl wins, even if LSU loses to Clemson in the game for the PPC title.

Loser: Big 12

The Big 12 suffered a general failure with a record of 1-5. Oklahoma had the most visible Playoff defeat in a 63-28 SEC style blowout against LSU, part of a bowl season in which the conference lost five games 15.4 points per game. Iowa State was not competitive in a 33-9 loss to Notre Dame at Camping World Bowl, and Baylor lost 26-14 to a Georgia team that was not close to full force in a Sugar Bowl snoozer.

Texas was the only bright spot to beat Utah 38-10 in the Alamo Bowl, which culminated a season that began with Playoff's aspirations. The Big 12 remains the only Power 5 conference that has not yet won a college football game.

Winner: Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence

Burrow set playoff records in a single game with 493 aerial yards and eight total touchdowns in the big win against Oklahoma. Against Clemson, it can give the final touch to what could be considered the best individual season in the history of the SEC, perhaps the history of university football.

Meanwhile, Lawrence improved to 25-0 as a starter and led Clemson back from a 16-0 deficit against Ohio State in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. Lawrence ran for 107 yards and a touchdown while leading the winning 94-yard game in just four plays. Now you have the opportunity to win consecutive national titles.

The quarterback clashes are not much bigger than that. Enjoy the show at the Superdome.

Losers: Jalen Hurts and Lincoln Riley

What do we do with Oklahoma now? Hurts, Heisman's finalist, finished 15 of 31 for 217 yards and added 43 yards on the ground. The Sooners offense could not keep up with the LSU in the blowout, and a fourth defeat in the playoffs will move to perception next season.

Lincoln Riley, who continues to be the subject of NFL rumors, did not take the work of the Dallas Cowboys, and Spencer Rattler believes he will be the next great quarterback character. That is the good news. The bad news is that this program didn't seem closer to solving its defensive problems on the bigger stage against an SEC opponent.

Winner: Minnesota

Three receivers had more than 200 games in the postseason. One would expect that from Justin Jefferson (227) of LSU and Jerry Jeudy (204) of Alabama. Tyler Johnson of Minnesota, however, scored the Gophers 31-24 win against Auburn with 204 yards and a pair of scores.

That culminated a season of 11 wins under P.J. Fleck, dumping the program in the Big Ten West contestant discussion that Nebraska was supposed to be a part of. With one-handed catches and a blunt defense, Minnesota eliminated Auburn from the Outback Bowl in an impressive way.

Loser: Michigan

Jim Harbaugh of Michigan is still looking for his first 11-win season at Ann Arbor, and the Wolverines failed to reach 10 after a 35-16 loss to Alabama. Michigan failed to capitalize with a 16-14 halftime lead, Shea Patterson was unable to reach the deep pass and Don Brown's defense was overwhelmed by Jeudy and Najee Harris, who in particular chose the Crimson Tide over the Wolverines in the process Recruitment That kept the narratives tab about the program that is heading towards 2020.

Harbaugh has elevated Michigan to the top 10 state, but the Wolverines continue to be overtaken by Ohio State in the Big Ten and bowling games (1-4). Harbaugh's poor track record in these situations will cause even more noise this sixth season.

MORE: Sporting News Elections for the CFP Title

Winner: North Carolina and Louisville

Mack Brown's first season ended with a 7-6 record after Sam Howell's 294-yard performance and three touchdowns in the Military Bowl against Temple. Louisville put the final touches on an 8-5 record by beating Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl. Scott Satterfield has the Cardinals pointing in the right direction. Perhaps these two schools can give Clemson an honest career in the near future.

Loser: Miami and Florida State

That is more than we can say about these two traditional powers. Miami was simply terrible in a 14-0 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl, which led the Hurricanes to hire SMU offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee later. Arizona State beat Florida State 20-14 in the Sun Bowl. Mike Norvell has a reconstruction ahead that will require patience from the fan base. Hurricanes and seminoles each had 6-7 seasons; When considering the arguments against Clemson and his calendar, keep in mind that this is not the fault of the Tigers.

Winner: Oregon

Oregon finished a 12-2 season with a victory in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks beat Wisconsin 28-27 on a day when they didn't play their best game, but resisted the battle in the trenches on both sides of the ball against a traditional power. Mario Cristobal has this program in trend towards his second appearance in the Playoffs. There is substance to match the style of those uniforms.

Loser: USC

The Trojans could have gone out and made a statement about their future with Clay Helton at the Holiday Bowl. Instead. Iowa delivered a beating of 49-24. The day of the signing was a disaster, and the same questions about Helton come this low season. The good news is J.T. Daniels should return from an injury that ends the season to fight against Kedon Slovis for the starting quarterback position. In addition, the Pac-12 South will not have an overwhelming favorite (Utah, by the way, also had a bad bowl season). The bad news? USC opens with Alabama in Jerry World.

Winner: #MACtion

Buffalo opened the bowl season with its first victory in the bowl, a 31-9 clash in the Bahamas Bowl over Charlotte. Kent State continued with a 51-41 victory against Utah State by their First triumph of the bowl, in the Frisco Bowl. Ohio added a 30-21 victory against Nevada in the famous Idaho Potato Bowl under Frank Solich.

Whenever someone says bowl games don't matter, watch how they celebrate those teams.

Central Michigan was a failure, but eastern Michigan almost bothered Pitt and western Michigan lost in a last-second field goal against western Kentucky. Miami lost 27-17 to Louisiana. It is still a good sample. You may need to pay a little more attention to those mid-week games.

Loser: Group of 5 Playoff talk

Memphis allowed 396 yards on the ground in a 53-39 loss to Penn State, and Mike Norvell wasn't even there after taking the Florida State job. This occurs one year after LSU beat UCF 40-32 at the Fiesta Bowl. The group of 5 schools now has 3-3 in the bowling of New Year's Day 6, and it has been shown that turning it into a space shooting does not always work. The Group of 5 will have to wait until the field is extended to eight to have a real chance of a national championship. Even then, it will be a remote possibility.

MORE: Sporting News & # 39; 2019 All-Americans

Winner: Four Team Playoff

There is less talk of eight teams this season, mainly because the LSU's 35-point victory against the Big 12 champion served as a reminder that more teams do not necessarily mean better games. This was a season in which the three undefeated teams in the regular season – LSU, Clemson and Ohio State – did not have to play quarter-finals to prove their point.

Who was the fourth best team on the FBS? Alabama, before Tua Tagovailoa was injured. We will always discuss that, but the fact that two 14-0 teams play for the national championship for the second consecutive season shows that the four-team Playoff is achieving what it set out to do in 2014. It will be a few more years before arriving at eight, and that's a good thing.

Loser: guidance rules

The decision to aim against Shaun Wade of Ohio State at the Fiesta Bowl was a play that changed the momentum and put the most controversial rule of the game in front. The Buckeyes lost one of their best defensive backs in a play in which it seemed that Lawrence got in touch. The rule needs to be discussed again, at least in terms of what the appropriate punishment should be in cases like that. (Hint: use the yellow football card, the red card system).