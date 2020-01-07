Why Vanderpump Rules fresh blood is a good thing

Vanderpump Rules It is a show in transition.
When Bravo's success ended its seventh season last May, it did so with many of its OG stars that had apparently made an unthinkable reality show: they had grown up.
Almost all the important couples in the program were in the process of becoming owners, and in a new zip code, nothing less. (Ariana Madix Y Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney-Schwartz Y Tom schwartz, Jax Taylor Y Brittany CartwrightY Kristen Doute everybody He bought houses in Studio City, across the southern Hollywood Hills and the rest of his former West Hollywood land. Scheana Shay, meanwhile, bought a property in Palm Springs, always determined to be out of the rest of this group.) Many of them were married, about to get married or engaged to get married. The Toms had become co-owners of a damn bar. And the number of cast members who still worked in Lisa Vanderpump& # 39; Sexy Unique Restaurant & # 39 ;, apparently the reason they were on the show in the first place, could be counted on one hand.
It seemed that everyone had found their way to their happy ending. (Except for James Kennedyof course But we are not even sure what a happy ending for the caustic DJ is, if we are honest). And it was enough for us to ask ourselves: what now?
Clearly, it's something that the cast has also been reflecting on.
"We are at a crossroads right now, where so many things are changing," Stassi told The Observer in April 2019. "My personal opinion about it is that this could be a show that changes a bit and could continue." forever … These are my friends, so not having cameras around, nothing would change. If Bravo or who wants to see us continues to grow and change and see all those changes in life, I think it could continue. forever. But I mean, if you want to keep it alone in SUR with servers, then that's different. "
During an apparition in April in the Everything iconic with Danny PellegrinoKatie suggested that the OGs separate from the program to allow it to be repopulated with some fresh blood. "Bring some 25 year olds back there. Bring some small Stassis there that will be insubordinate," he said.
It turns out that Bravo was listening. Something like.
When Vanderpump Rules Come back for season eight tonight, all your favorites will still be there. Instead of being moved to a spin-off of your own, you'll still see the drama surrounding Jax and Brittany's nuptials, Stassi's commitment to the new full-time cast member. Beau Clark Y Lala Kent& # 39; s a (formerly reluctant to appear) Hollywood producer Randall emmett in the program that introduced everyone to the world. We can see Jax and Sandoval discuss who the best friend is, see Stassi and Katie deal with their dissolution bond with the witch of WeHo Kristen, and see how James deals with his girlfriend (and newly promoted cast member) Rachel Leviss officially working in SUR when it is still excluded from the building.
But all those stories will have to leave room for the addition of five new faces, with the general manager of TomTom Max Boyens, Assistant Manager SOUTH Danica Dowand SUR-vers Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett Y Dayna Kathan in the mix ready to cause problems.
Now, look, we understand. New cast members in your favorite reality shows can often seem like an invasion. They are outsiders who enter a well-trodden and beloved territory, hoping to receive the same attention they give to their favorites. And for every Ariana or James or Lala, who joined the series in her career just to become pillars, there is a Vail Bloom (Who?) Or Billie lee– intruders who never fit well and don't last long.
And of course, with five new faces joining at the same time, the newest blood that the program has ever presented outside of the first season, when all were strangers, the chances that at least one of them is not long for this world are fairly tall. But at this stage of the game, the decision to inject the program as many rookies as possible is right. Why? Because the people who live their happy endings are not exactly a great television. And while we have no doubt that the Pump rules The OGs will never be entertained, the idea of seeing their happy endings crumble or their struggling steps toward maturity walking backwards would be too devastating to endure.
As well as the idea of no more Vanderpump Rules would.
If the program not only wants to stay alive, but thrive, this type of pivot is a necessity. Then, before taking out a Stassi and stating that you are not really looking for new friends at this time, trust your gentlemen Bravo to know what they are doing and head to the eighth season with an open mind. And don't just trust our word.
As Queen LVP herself said about her new hires in an advance of the eighth season, "It's great to have new faces, but their problems seem as complicated as their predecessors."
That is music for, if not your ears, at least ours.
Vanderpump Rules returns for the eighth season on Tuesday, January 7 at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).