Why Vanderpump Rules fresh blood is a good thing

Vanderpump Rules It is a show in transition.

When Bravo's success ended its seventh season last May, it did so with many of its OG stars that had apparently made an unthinkable reality show: they had grown up.

Almost all the important couples in the program were in the process of becoming owners, and in a new zip code, nothing less. (Ariana Madix Y Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney-Schwartz Y Tom schwartz, Jax Taylor Y Brittany CartwrightY Kristen Doute everybody He bought houses in Studio City, across the southern Hollywood Hills and the rest of his former West Hollywood land. Scheana Shay, meanwhile, bought a property in Palm Springs, always determined to be out of the rest of this group.) Many of them were married, about to get married or engaged to get married. The Toms had become co-owners of a damn bar. And the number of cast members who still worked in Lisa Vanderpump& # 39; Sexy Unique Restaurant & # 39 ;, apparently the reason they were on the show in the first place, could be counted on one hand.

It seemed that everyone had found their way to their happy ending. (Except for James Kennedyof course But we are not even sure what a happy ending for the caustic DJ is, if we are honest). And it was enough for us to ask ourselves: what now?