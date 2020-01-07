Why the marriage of Kate Middleton and Prince William will never be normal

Kate Middleton Y Prince Williamdo many normal things, such as cooking dinner and taking your children to school and walking the family dog. They have been trying to give their three young children as much normal life as possible in quotes.
But be normal themselves?
It is not happening.
It is not that they are not normal people, pants type on one leg at a time, but as a unit, William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, cannot be like everyone else.
Which is important to remember in case you ever see Kate again giving her almost nine-year-old husband the apparent rubbing, as he seemed to do during To Berry Royal Christmas with ex Great British pastry show judge Mary Berry last month.
Because like an oven that is not hot enough, the couple that is not so delicate proves nothing.
Of course, there was instant speculation that something was wrong when Kate seemed to shake her shoulder under William's touch as they snuggled around the table by a cozy fire in the BBC Christmas special, which aired on December 16 .
It's a flickering moment and you missed it (it took literally a second for William's hand to move from Kate's shoulder to his lap), but of course so was the first lady. Melania Trump apparently pushing President Trump's hand that time (or the other time), and that He certainly had legs for months, if he's not yet running somewhere on Twitter this second.
Kate and William are undoubtedly the least gossiped about the couple these days between them and Prince Harry Y Meghan markle, who spent Christmas away from the fold and curled up (expansively, in a 10,000-square-foot private beachfront residence) in western Canada to get out of the end of a momentous, but also tumultuous, 2019.
But that does not mean that the hoi polloi is not anxious to jump at the first hint of something strange among the Cambridge, who have been a couple of times, but above all, for about 17 years.
Two days later To Berry Royal Christmas broadcast, they arrived at Queen Yuletide's annual lunch at Buckingham Palace separately … but then they left and left together, with Prince george, Charlotte Princess Y Prince louis Everyone buckled in the backseat.
You know … sometimes that happens.
Despite the negative interpretations, benign explanations abound to explain Kate's sudden turn to her left. It's even possible that Kate didn't even do anything consciously, and it was just an arbitrary move that seemed suspicious at a certain angle. (Not to mention, Luke Evans I had just called "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,quot; to the party, so maybe more than a few people in the room were pleasantly agitated).
But when it comes to these puzzling shots, the main one is that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was just trying to keep the moment from coming. too cozy, both by the royal protocol and, perhaps, his educated assumption that if William got too close, the only thing anyone would remove from the entire transmission was the couple's PDA.
Which is a fairly fair assumption because (in an adorable way, isn't it?) Every time they hold hands, every time William's hand rests on his lower back, every time a kiss occurs. Any type is news.
Actually, when was the last time you saw them kissing?
JOHN RAINFORD / BACKGRID
Unfortunately, Kate and William's kiss on the mouth in front of thousands of supporters and millions of people watching television at home on their wedding day was the best you'll see of the future king and queen of the United Kingdom, the young hope of the royal family of Great Britain to remain relevant in the 21st century.
"Apart from the fact that William opens a door or gently guides Kate with one hand on his back, you never see them holding hands in compromises," a source said. Tonight entertainment after the kerfuffle shoulder. "Very, very rarely can you see Kate putting her hand on William's knee or a funny hug after competing with each other sailing or rowing while laughing."
In fact, his hand on his back and his hand on his knee both of them it happened in Eugenics princessThe wedding day in October 2018, so they were really throwing caution to the wind. They must have been caught in the romance of everything …
Anyway, their PDA is always news, yes, because they are very famous royalty, but also because it serves as a rare vision of their personal dynamics, which despite the many books written about their courtship is still much more a mystery since & # 39; I have been married as two of the most private public figures. Sure, we see many of them, but every appearance, comment and publication on social networks is so carefully orchestrated, leave people struggling to analyze anything that has a touch of spontaneity.
Now, we are not exactly sure today why an occasional peck on the lips between a married husband and a wife with three children might make them seem less real, but that is how it is.
Even walking side by side is an improvement on the spouse who married royalty traditionally walking one step after the other, something that William's mother, Princess DianaHe refused to do when he married Prince carlos, saving Kate the trouble of having to be a pioneer in that movement. The Princess of Wales also eliminated the promise to "obey,quot; her wedding vows, and neither Kate nor Meghan were willing to reinsert her.
Harry, sixth in line to the throne, and his wife have a little more room to be affectionate themselves, but Kate and William, who get discouraged from any public display of how they really feel if what they feel is something less than good : You are more or less expected to effortlessly modulate your behavior wherever you go. (Really, Harry and Meghan are too, hence the recent uproar over the spill of their feelings on TV. Meghan's regression to being simply human will be forgiven, but it would be considered completely strange if Kate recognized how good it is for someone to ask her if it's okay for a change.)
"There is no real label or real protocol that says the couple must abstain from PDA," said Myka Meier, a real label expert. Persons in 2018. In general, "it is rare to see real couples holding hands in official outings." As for his unofficial affairs or while enjoying a more relaxed, although public, exit, such as a sporting event or a movie premiere, Meier added: "Different types of occasions require different types of behavior."
Nor do we forget where the preferred way of doing things comes from: Her Majesty the Queen, who appreciates the apparent ease with which Kate is dedicated to her public life.
"Kate is imperturbable," said a source Vanity fairThe real correspondent of Katie Nicholl in November. "His mantra is very similar to the approach of the queen of & # 39; keep calm and continue & # 39; in life, and has the added benefit of making the royal family seem almost normal and in touch."
You captured the "almost,quot;, right?
Aggregate biographer Claudia Joseph said: "It seems that this has been Kate's year. She looks happy, in control and there is a new confidence in her."
Once again, Kate silently directing William to take her hand off his shoulder was "a conscious effort by the couple to be respectful of their role." ETThe source also said. "Harry and Meghan have much more freedom to be tactile. It's not frowned upon. It's just a decision on how they behave. Kate is aware that she was being recorded by several cameras and just wanted to remain professional."
The source added: "The couple is happy, in a good place and dedicated to their family."
And we can't focus on the positive, which is that William's natural instinct was to rest his hand affectionately on his wife's shoulder, damn the cameras? That is adorable!
Tim Rooke / Shutterstock
Also during To Berry Royal ChristmasKate told Mary that William sometimes cooks for her. "He is very good at breakfast," he shared. "In college days, I used to cook all kinds of meals, I think it was when I was trying to impress myself, Mary," Kate added with a smile.
And ultimately, spoiler alert, this saga had a happy ending. William and Kate and their children were once again the Christmas toast in Sandringham, which this year included George and Charlotte's first public walk to church with adults on Christmas morning.
"They really are a couple of pigeons," said Mary Berry, who had VIP access to the Duke and Duchess while making television special, Sunday mail& # 39; s Your magazine last month. "When they are together, he constantly touches her arm and looks at her smiling and she is the same with him. It's very natural."
See?