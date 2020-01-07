Why oil prices have risen only modestly since the assassination of Suleimani

Croft said the markets had largely ignored the steps Iran had taken to respond to the restoration of US economic sanctions by the Trump administration. The United States and Saudi Arabia have said that Iran was behind the naval mines that damaged oil tankers and was behind an air strike against key facilities that temporarily reduced Saudi oil production by more than half. Apparently, these movements were intended to show that Tehran would make it difficult or impossible for US allies such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to export oil if the Trump administration was limited to Iranian exports.

"I don't know how anyone can be optimistic about Iran's disruptive capabilities after that drone / cruise missile attack," Croft said. Saudi Aramco, the national oil company, managed to restore production remarkably fast, but Croft said it was not clear that the company could respond so quickly to future attacks.

Analysts also say that the drone attack on General Suleimani in Iraq could worsen an already tumultuous political environment in that country. The massacre has already caused waves that include calls from Parliament and the Iraqi government for the United States to withdraw its troops. Those in turn attracted threats of sanctions from President Trump.

Iraq is the second largest producer of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries after Saudi Arabia, and its oil fields have not been greatly affected. But there would be serious consequences if the turmoil extended to those fields, analysts say. For example, the prolonged loss of half of Iraq's exports, which account for about 4 percent of world supplies, could boost prices to $ 90 per barrel, Tonhaugen said. And Iraq may not have the backup systems and other safeguards that allowed the Saudis to recover from the September attacks.

Tonhaugen and other experts are skeptical that Iran will resort to the "worst case,quot; when trying to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 18 million barrels of oil are transported daily. Occupying much of the east side of the narrow strait, Iranians can easily manipulate ship traffic there, but analysts are skeptical that they would do more than capture or attack an occasional ship, as they have done in recent months.

Anything else could "invite a very muscular response from the United States," said Antoine Halff, chief analyst at Kayrros, a market research firm, and a principal investigator at the Center for Global Energy Policy at Columbia University.

David Fyfe, chief economist at Argus, a research firm, said Tehran would distrust the responses that substantially raised oil prices or jeopardized supplies for China, a key supporter, who buys much of the oil that Iran sells and relies heavily on the Middle East for fuel.