Why Jane Levy signed for Zoey's extraordinary playlist

Foreign Joy?
OR Crazy ex girlfriend? OR Smash? Gilmore girls? Suburb? And maybe just a pinch of Silicon Valleybut you have always wanted Silicon Valley Had more singing and was directed by Lauren Graham? If so, you need to desperately watch Zoey's extraordinary playlist.
A preview premieres tonight on NBC, before the full season premieres in February, and is a cheerful piece of television that deserves its time and attention.
After an event that is not important (yet), Zoey (Jane Levy), a programmer whose headphones usually broadcast podcasts, can listen to people's most intimate feelings through the song. That includes your co-worker (Skylar Astin), who sings about how he is in love with her and her boss (Lauren Graham), who sings about their marriage.
This also includes their parents, played by Mary Steenburgen Y Peter Gallagher, who sing their struggles to keep their marriage alive. Zoey is naturally very upset about this at first, but after some advice from her neighbor (a delight Alex Newell), she starts having a little more fun with that.
The show features popular music of all kinds and musical numbers ranging from a person singing alone to a full chorus of people singing together. Back at the NBC Upfront presentation last year, Jane Levy told us that she signed for the musical aspect, even though she is not considered a singer.
"I am not a professional singer or dancer … but I have so much admiration for my castmates. They are so talented to see, people who can sing, use their instruments that way, is amazing. It's very difficult to be the least person talented and be the star of the show, but just wait until you hear the songs coming out of their mouths. "
Levy says that part of the raffle was also the themes of the show, especially the idea of empathy and "this young woman really understands and feels the experiences of other people."
Trust us and trust Levy, it's a good time.
Zoey's extraordinary playlist opens tonight at 10 p.m. on NBC
ME! and NBC are part of the NBC Universal family.