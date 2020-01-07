Why Jane Levy signed for Zoey's extraordinary playlist

Foreign Joy?

OR Crazy ex girlfriend? OR Smash? Gilmore girls? Suburb? And maybe just a pinch of Silicon Valleybut you have always wanted Silicon Valley Had more singing and was directed by Lauren Graham? If so, you need to desperately watch Zoey's extraordinary playlist.

A preview premieres tonight on NBC, before the full season premieres in February, and is a cheerful piece of television that deserves its time and attention.

After an event that is not important (yet), Zoey (Jane Levy), a programmer whose headphones usually broadcast podcasts, can listen to people's most intimate feelings through the song. That includes your co-worker (Skylar Astin), who sings about how he is in love with her and her boss (Lauren Graham), who sings about their marriage.

This also includes their parents, played by Mary Steenburgen Y Peter Gallagher, who sing their struggles to keep their marriage alive. Zoey is naturally very upset about this at first, but after some advice from her neighbor (a delight Alex Newell), she starts having a little more fun with that.