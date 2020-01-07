Why is Kellan Lutz watching Twilight with his wife?

"It is multi-layered in terms of the program, but the character itself is an army veterinarian and deals with post-traumatic stress disorder. That has always been something close and dear to my heart because my older brother suffers from it." said Lutz. . Lutz's elder brother served in the army in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, and now his younger brother is enlisted and in Japan at the moment, giving him "understanding and sympathy for that disease itself."

The new FBI Star said he is excited to play a character who finds a new purpose.

"It gives my character a new pack of wolves with which he can deal with what he was trained. Because many times, military men try to plunge back into the civil world and lose their heads. They were not destined to see and do what they did there. It's hard to find normal again. So, that was a great attraction, just because it was written very well, "Lutz said. "And knowing that it was part of the Dick wolf universe, which is a great show, and they know how to make a great entertaining television with great heart and depth. "