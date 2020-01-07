Why is Kellan Lutz watching Twilight with his wife?

Kellan Lutz He takes his work very seriously, all his work. Whether you're taking down fugitives in your new CBS drama FBI: the most wanted, romancing Valerie Cherish in The return, or even his father's role to be in real life, Lutz is prepared. That was very evident during this interview for FBI: the most wanted.
After mixing it with tastes of Sylvester Stallone, Vampire Cullen and Greek legends on the big screen, the Twilight veteran returns to television to catch the bad guys in FBI: the most wanted. In the series, Lutz plays Kenny Crosby, a communications specialist and Army veteran who is under the wing of Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon), the head of the Fugitive Task Force. The actor said there was a lot on the page that appealed to him on paper, including the possibility of having some stability.
"It is multi-layered in terms of the program, but the character itself is an army veterinarian and deals with post-traumatic stress disorder. That has always been something close and dear to my heart because my older brother suffers from it." said Lutz. . Lutz's elder brother served in the army in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, and now his younger brother is enlisted and in Japan at the moment, giving him "understanding and sympathy for that disease itself."
The new FBI Star said he is excited to play a character who finds a new purpose.
"It gives my character a new pack of wolves with which he can deal with what he was trained. Because many times, military men try to plunge back into the civil world and lose their heads. They were not destined to see and do what they did there. It's hard to find normal again. So, that was a great attraction, just because it was written very well, "Lutz said. "And knowing that it was part of the Dick wolf universe, which is a great show, and they know how to make a great entertaining television with great heart and depth. "
However, before Lutz brought the bad boys on television, and even before Lutz made Twihards faint like Emmett Cullen, he was co-starring Lisa Kudrow in The return, Kudrow's brief follow-up to friends in 2005. The return he followed Valerie Cherish, a situation comedy star who turned to reality television for a new taste of fame. Along with the reality concert, he got a new comedy role in a bold and youthful series. Lutz played one of his co-stars, meat pie Chris MacNess. In the original series, Lutz's character was not incredibly developed, but he had some key moments. That changed in 2014 when The return It was revived for a second season. Lutz appeared in the end and his character, who was no longer a young adult, made romantic movements in Valerie Cherish.
"Man, I loved it! And they're talking about doing a season three … Valerie Cherish will always be close and dear in my heart. And we had such a fun cast on that. It's always sad, you know (Robert Michael Morris) no longer exists, which is tragic. But that show was really something special. A little before the first one comes out. (Co-creator) Michael Patrick King It is so lovely to work with him. Yes, I really like that program, "Lutz said about returning to The return.
The return The conversation caused something unusual in the interview. Lutz had a question.
"Which was your favorite part?" Lutz asked. Lutz, apparently prepared to address all issues, including The return, now he was the interviewer.
The way Kudrow portrays Valerie, you forget that he is playing a character, that Valerie is not a real person, I replied.
"(Laughs) Was seeing her something like that fight, that behind the curtain something awkward?" Lutz followed.
Valerie Cherish wanted fame so much, no matter the cost, I said. And in the end, he got what he wanted, but he ended up paying.
"Yes, yes," said Lutz. "It's a perfect show."
The return it wasn't long for the world when he debuted for the first time, and Lutz's most famous role, in Twilight, came a few years later in 2008. And yes, he is very aware that the five-movie series is always on television these days, and he is very prepared to talk about that moment in his life when his profile shot to new heights. .
"My wife (Brittany Gonzales) I had never seen any of (the Twilight movies) and I'm surprised that she, I love that she only loves me for me and no, it's not that there is anything wrong with loving Emmett or something, but it was really great to sit and watch with her. ”Lutz said, pointing out that they have Dawn left in sight.
While watching the movies, Lutz said he paused to tell his wife what was happening behind certain scenes, what it was like to work with the director. Catherine Hardwicke in the first film and the experiences that the young cast had together when fame came.
"We had a lot of fun on the set. Then we went from movie one to movie two and had more security guards and bodyguards than the cast members," Lutz laughed. "It just exploded and it was such a unique season in my life that I really just wanted to know as much as possible because it really was a trial period. I had a really excellent support system. I had an anchor in reality and I didn't let my head turn too big and yes, I really appreciate it. I love my character. "
With Twilight In the past, Lutz's return to the regular television work of the series occurs when the actor is preparing for another role, perhaps the most important so far: the father.
"I've made tons of movies and traveled the world, and I love that, but as soon as I got married and my wife and I really wanted to start a family, I knew I needed to make a change and have a life where there is consistency in that We could bring children into the world and I could go home every night and we weren't international and we could have something that was consistent to start a family. This really came after many prayers and discussion. It was a perfect fit, "he said.
FBI: the most wanted opens on Tuesday, January 7 at 10 p.m. in CBS. And you can be sure that it is the exact date and time, because Lutz, always prepared, made sure that this writer repeated it to him.