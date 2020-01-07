Why Anthony Davis rejects the Lakers maximum contract extension offer doesn't really matter

Anthony Davis rejected the Lakers contract offer! He is available! Cats and dogs living together!

OK, everyone relax for a minute. This is not great news.

Six-time All-Star on Tuesday rejected a maximum extension of four years and $ 146 million from Los Angeles, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, and Davis plans to enter the unrestricted free agency this summer. Why not just take the contract on the table now? Well, it makes no sense (let alone pennies) to do it.

Assuming Davis rejects his $ 28.7 million player option by 2020-21, he will be eligible to re-sign with the Lakers for $ 202 million for five years. That's an extra $ 56 million a few months later. If Davis wants more flexibility in the future, he could sign a two plus one agreement and align with LeBron James.

That pile of giant money aside, it is also extremely difficult to find a logical landing place for Davis outside of Los Angeles. As Bobby Marks of ESPN notes, the Lakers can offer Davis the most money and a realistic opportunity to win titles in his best years. Teams like the Cavaliers, Hawks, Hornets and Knicks will have significant space at the top, but good luck trying to convince Davis to join a massive reconstruction.

And on top of that, "nobody in league circles,quot; believes Davis will leave the Lakers after a season, according to Haynes. I'm sorry for everyone who hates the Lakers. Nothing to see here.