The New York Giants threw everyone a curve ball by hiring their 21st head coach in franchise history on Monday and going with Joe Judge. With the Redskins hiring Ron Rivera and the Cowboys hiring Mike McCarthy, Judge will be the third new coach in the NFC East for the 2020 season and beyond, replacing the fired Pat Shurmur.

Judge was a cunning, hidden candidate and a worthy employee over the Patriots offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels and others. Here are five quick facts about the coach that the Giants are going to lead a promising young team with quarterback Daniel Jones and runner Saquon Barkley.

Joe Judge was online to be Bill Belichick's successor with the Patriots.

Judge, who turned 38 on New Year's Eve, had worked for New England since 2012, starting as a special team assistant before becoming a special team coordinator and, finally, also the entire team's receiver coach at 2019. Like the recent Patriots coordinators who took the head coach Working elsewhere, Matt Patricia de los Leones and Brian Flores de los Dolphins, quickly became one of Belichick's precious students.

The Patriots had a good defensive year for much of the season, but their special teams, despite a revolving kicker door, made a lot of great plays to lift the offensive in trouble. Judge also did well with a limited wideout body during the season.

The former Mississippi State student and a Philadelphia native has a lot of good experience and was gradually prepared to take over Belichick in a few seasons. Judge won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, but those were not his only championships.

Joe Judge got his great training opportunity with Nick Saban in Alabama.

Judge was noted for his supporter training at Little Birmingham-Southern to get his first special team assistant job with Crimson Tide, working under Belichick's close confidant, Saban, from 2009-11.

Alabama won two national titles while Judge was on staff.

Joe Judge comes from a very athletic family.

Judge played in the state of Mississippi, where his wife Amber was a soccer star. His father Joseph went to Temple to play with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. His uncles Kerry Judge and Jerry Judge were boxers.

Jerry Judge once fought (and lost) with George Foreman in Toronto in 1975.

Joe Judge is the second coach in the NFL who goes from special teams to head coach.

The other is John Harbaugh of the Ravens, who has been very successful and is looking for a second Super Bowl ring this year.

Harbaugh, Belichick, Bill Cowher, Dick Vermeil and Mike Ditka are the most notable coaches with a history of special teams that have won Super Bowls.

Joe Judge is not related to the Yankee slugger Aaron Judge.

In case you are wondering, here is the definitive answer.

But since the Yankees-Giants and Mets-Jets usually, many New York fans will be supporting two Judges to issue a verdict of winning championships.