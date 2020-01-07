Where did Iran attack US forces in Iraq? The | Iran news

%MINIFYHTMLe115561b6b15ea1e84091d7f88eb69929% %MINIFYHTMLe115561b6b15ea1e84091d7f88eb699210%

Iran said early Wednesday that it had fired more than a dozen rockets at two Iraqi military bases that housed US troops. amid growing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The missiles aimed at two bases, Ain al-Asad in Anbar province, and one base in Erbil

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps said it carried out the operation at the same time in the morning when the United States killed Force Commander Quds Qassem Soleimani on Friday.

Iran has promised to take revenge on the United States after the murder of Soleimani.

The general was buried early Wednesday in his hometown of Kerman, after a deadly deadly stampede in his funeral procession on Tuesday. People across Iran turned out to pay their respects at the funeral processions that took place during three days of official mourning.

According to Iran's Fars news agency, the Fateh-313 missiles hit the Ain al-Asad air base, which is 233 km (144 miles) west of Baghdad.

An aerial view of the Ain al-Asad air base located in the western Anbar desert west of Baghdad (File: Nasser Nasser / AP)

The Fateh-313 surface-to-surface missile was launched in August 2015 and has a range of 500 km (310 miles).

According to the US Central Command. UU., Which oversees the US army UU. In the region, 15 missiles were fired, 10 of them hit the Asad base in Anbar and one at a location near Erbil airport. According to reports, four of the missiles failed.

Ain al-Asad was the second largest US air base in Iraq established during the US occupation of the country between 2003 and 2011.

In 2016, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) also launched attacks at the base, which then housed several hundred US soldiers and advisers training the Iraqi army after the U.S. withdrawal in 2011

President Donald Trump speaks at the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq during a visit in 2016 (File: Andrew Harnik / AP Photo)

The second US base at Erbil has not been canceled, but it is close to the airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

At its peak, it is estimated that there were 150,000 US troops stationed in Iraq. Most of them left in 2011.

In 2016, after the advance of ISIL, the number of US troops increased once more to 5,000, with an additional 1,000 more relocated from Syria, bringing the total to approximately 6,000 as of October 2019.

After the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on New Year's Eve, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the immediate deployment of 750 additional troops in Iraq to secure the diplomatic complex.

In recent days, 3,000 additional soldiers were deployed in the Middle East, but it is unknown how many of them were sent directly to Iraq.