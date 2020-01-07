What we know about the 2 bases attacked by Iran

An extensive air base in western Iraq that received President Trump during his first visit to a combat zone as commander in chief was one of two military installations where US troops are stationed and were attacked by ballistic missiles by Iran in the early morning. Wednesday

Al Asad Air Force Base, along with an air base near Erbil in northern Iraq, were retaliated by an attack with drones by the United States on Friday that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, a major Iranian commander that Mr. Trump had maintained was planning "a very big attack and a very bad attack for us."

The merger also occurred a day after Trump threatened to attack cultural sites in Iran in response to any reprisals for the murder of General Suleimani. Trump walked away from the threat Tuesday morning after being told it would be illegal.

This is what we know about the bases and scale of Wednesday's attack:

Were there any victims?

The Pentagon announced that more than a dozen ballistic missiles had been fired at the two bases, but said it was still assessing the damage. The editor in chief of Mashregh, the main news website for the Revolutionary Guards of Iran, said more than 30 ballistic missiles had been fired at the US base in Assad.