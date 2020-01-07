What we know about the 2 bases attacked by Iran

An extensive air base in western Iraq that received President Trump during his first visit to a combat zone as commander in chief was one of two military installations where US troops are stationed and were attacked by ballistic missiles by Iran in the early morning. Wednesday
Al Asad Air Force Base, along with an air base near Erbil in northern Iraq, were retaliated by an attack with drones by the United States on Friday that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, a major Iranian commander that Mr. Trump had maintained was planning "a very big attack and a very bad attack for us."
The merger also occurred a day after Trump threatened to attack cultural sites in Iran in response to any reprisals for the murder of General Suleimani. Trump walked away from the threat Tuesday morning after being told it would be illegal.
This is what we know about the bases and scale of Wednesday's attack:
Were there any victims?
The Pentagon announced that more than a dozen ballistic missiles had been fired at the two bases, but said it was still assessing the damage. The editor in chief of Mashregh, the main news website for the Revolutionary Guards of Iran, said more than 30 ballistic missiles had been fired at the US base in Assad.
"The president has been informed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," the White House said in a statement.
Later, Trump wrote on Twitter that the assessment of victims and damages continued and that he would make a statement Wednesday morning.
How many US troops are in Iraq?
As of December, there were Some 6,000 US troops deployed in Iraq, which is a fraction of the maximum number of 150,000 soldiers who served during Operation Iraqi Freedom, which lasted from 2003 to 2011. After the death of General Suleimani, the Iraqi Parliament voted to expel the troops Americans in the country, which Mr. Trump said he would receive sanctions.
What is the strategic importance of the Asad air base?
During the past two years, both Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence made unexpected visits to the base, which is located in Anbar province and about 135 miles from the Syrian border. At the time of his visit, which he left on Christmas night in 2018, Trump characterized the trip as heartbreaking and under the blanket of darkness.
"I was worried about the institution of the presidency because, not for me, personally," he said at the time. “I worried about the first lady, I will tell you. But if you had seen what we had to go through, with the dark plane, with all the windows closed, no lights at all, nowhere, completely black. I have never seen it. I have been to many planes, of all types, shapes and sizes. I've never seen anything like that. "
In 2015, Iraqi security forces repelled an attack on the base by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, or ISIS.
The remaining US troops at the base are helping train Iraqi security forces.
What is the meaning of the base near Erbil?
In October, Delta Force commands stationed at the base began the operation in Syria that led to the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State. Eight American helicopters, mainly Chinooks CH-47, took off from the base, flying low and fast to avoid being detected during the mission.
The president, along with Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper, Mr. Pence and General Mark A. Milley, president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, watched a video of the raid entering the White House Situation Room from a surveillance plane orbiting the battlefield. Mr. Pence visited the base in November.
Al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and three children, which Trump had particularly blatant language.
"He died like a dog," Trump said. "He died like a coward."