What is behind the foreign tour of Hanmas de Hamas? The | Loop

In December, Ismail Haniya, head of the Hamas political bureau, embarked on his first foreign tour since he was chosen one to the position of the Shura Council of the movement in May 2017.

Since the Israeli siege was imposed on Gaza more than 13 years ago, Gaza officials have only been able to travel abroad through Cairo.

This has given the Egyptian authorities control over their movements and, in the past, they have rejected Haniya's repeated requests to allow him to travel abroad.

His tour seems, therefore, to indicate a certain development in Hamas-Egypt relations and regional dynamics. So far he has visited Turkey, Qatar and, most importantly, Iran. You can also go to Russia.

This allows Haniya to boost international relations and Hamas internal affairs.

Egypt's conditions

In the last two and a half years, the Egyptian authorities established several conditions in exchange for allowing Haniya to travel for official business. They requested, for example, to opt out of visiting Iran, Qatar and Turkey and instead go to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. These were conditions that Hamas was not willing to meet, as it did not want to give the impression that foreign powers were determining their political agenda.

For this reason, Cairo repeatedly refused to grant him permission to travel.

At the beginning of December, however, the situation had changed.

Haniya left the Gaza Strip on December 2 and upon arriving in Cairo held a series of meetings with Egyptian officials. According to the London-based Al-Araby newspaper, the purpose of the meetings was to negotiate a long-term ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, and the Egyptians admitted that the "agreement of the century,quot; presented by the Trump administration had been left sideways. . At the end of the meetings, he was informed that he could embark on his tour abroad.

Egypt's permission for Haniya's tour means that Hamas probably agreed to certain conditions and made progress on some important issues for Egypt and its allies. According to the sources I spoke with, the Egyptian authorities asked Haniya not to attend the Islamic Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which took place on December 18. He fulfilled this condition, but Hamas still sent a high-level delegation from the political bureau.

According to my sources, this Egyptian request It emerged as a result of pressure from Saudi Arabia, which saw the conference as an alternative alliance to the leading Islamic Cooperation Organization and a challenge to its leadership within the Islamic world.

But perhaps the main reason why Egypt let Haniya out this time is to have the opportunity to meet Hamas officials living abroad and discuss with them the progress in the ceasefire with Israel. Negotiations for a long-term breakdown of hostilities began in 2018, after Hamas and Israel reached an agreement on how to alleviate the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, allowing the entry of some goods and urgent issues, such as supply of electricity and water and unemployment, to be addressed.

Hamas international relations

The first two stops on Haniya's tour were Turkey and Qatar, and he is expected to also visit Lebanon, Kuwait, Mauritania and Malaysia. A visit to Russia has not been confirmed so far.

In Turkey, the Hamas leader met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discussed various issues, including the state of Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa mosque complex, reconciliation efforts with Fatah and the situation in Gaza.

In Qatar, Haniyeh met with the Qatari emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. According to media reports, some Hamas leaders may move from Qatar to Malaysia in the context of a possible reconciliation in the Gulf, between Qatar and Saudi Arabia. This measure would comply with Saudi Arabia's request that Doha does not house Muslim Brotherhood leaders, including Hamas.

So far, Hamas officials have not commented on these claims. The movement has close ties with Malaysia, which Haniya is expected to work to further solidify during his planned visit.

The third stop on Haniya's tour was Iran. He visited Tehran and attended the funeral of General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), killed by the United States in Baghdad on Friday.

Haniya's visit means that Hamas has made a decision about its regional alliances after its temporary distancing from Iran and Hezbollah after the outbreak of the Arab Spring and the Syrian civil war, in particular. It also means that Tehran will continue its financial and military support for the movement. The visit goes against the previous demands of Egypt (under pressure from Saudi Arabia) not to go to Iran.

Another possible stop on the Haniya tour is Russia, which had previously sent an official invitation in 2018. So far, the visit to Moscow has been delayed, first because Egypt prevented Haniya from traveling, but also because both the Palestinian Authority (AP ) as Israel put pressure on the Russian government to postpone it, both wanting to keep Hamas isolated.

Now that Haniya is out of Gaza, friends in Turkey, Iran and Qatar can facilitate their trip to Russia. Such a visit would constitute a momentous advance in Hamas international relations.

Haniya can stay out of Gaza for up to six months. According to media reports, he is likely to remain in Qatar during this extended tour given the ease with which this will allow him to travel the region. This will probably anger Cairo and Riyadh, given its tense relations with Doha.

Haniya's overseas tour will include extensive consultations on important issues with Hamas leaders living abroad, whom he has not seen since he was elected. His inability to physically meet so far has prevented decision making on some key issues, including ceasefire negotiations with Israel, reconciliation with Fatah and the Palestinian elections.

Haniya's struggle to leave Gaza has revived an old debate within Hamas about the merits of having the political, military and media leaders of the movement within the Gaza Strip, which is besieged by land, sea and air. Their presence within Gaza makes them subject to pressure and blackmail from Israel and Egypt by preventing them from moving between Gaza and the outside world.

As much as Haniya's journey continues, it will be important for Hamas's internal and external affairs. TThe tour will allow Hamas to solidify relations with its friends and repair relations with some countries with which it has no relations, including Kuwait and Jordan. It could also pave the way for a long-term truce with Israel.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.