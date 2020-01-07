We bet you can't remember the real-life work of every single nation leader

Did you know Peter Weber Not the first single to fly friendly skies?
While the premiere of Monday night from The Bachelor He included many, many, many references to Peter's real-life work (also known as Pilot Pete) as a commercial pilot (for Delta, if you ask him), he is not the first leader to hold the position. But Peter is the first protagonist in the last seasons of the franchise whose daytime IRL work really mattered, and the job titles granted to some of the contestants in his quinones often serve as jokes (see: chicken enthusiast, hipster, monster tickle, etc.). And let's be honest, most chyrons in this era of the show should read "aspiring Instagram influencer."
The refreshing focus on Peter's day job made us wonder about all of the previous 9 to 5 of Bachelor and Bachelorette IRL before they became the reality television star / professional member with more Bachelor Nation cards. Our findings? Pretty shocking / amazing!
The singles
Alex Michel: Without offending (but, yes, okay), the job title of our inaugural leader was as boring as his season was: entrepreneur.
Aaron Buerges: Another boring season, another businessman as the protagonist. Let's attribute it to growing pains and move on.
Andrew Firestone: OK now we are talking. Andrew was a great success for the show in his third season, as he is a member of the Firestone Tire family and owned a winery along the central coast of California, also known as the total package.
ABC, Valerie Macon / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Bob Guiney: It feels bad that Bachelor Bob's job title was a mortgage broker, but unfortunately … it was.
Jesse Palmer: Fun fact: Jesse was the first non-American single, from Canada. He was also the first famous protagonist, since he was the quarterback of the New York Giants before joining television, eventually leading ABC The proposal since Single creator Mike Fleiss.
Byron Velvick: The sixth single was a fisherman champion of the US Open. UU. When he was selected by women to be their leader on the first night about the real estate agent Jay Overbye.
Charlie O & # 39; Connell: Also an actor, Charlie was honestly best known as the little brother of Jerry O & # 39; Connell when he served as leader in 2005.
Travis Lane Stork: Some people may not remember that. The doctors The host was the Bachelor in his eighth season … and that is because his season was a little meh.
Lorenzo Borghese: LOL never forget when the Bachelor was an Italian prince who could not speak Italian during The single: Rome. (To be fair, he was the son of Prince Francesco Marco Luigi Costanzo Borghese) Actually, Lorenzo lived in New York City, working in the cosmetic industry.
Andy Baldwin: As was a US Navy officer. UU., Producers officially called Andy's season The Bachelor: officer and gentleman. Too easy. After his reign as Bach, Andy now works as a doctor.
Brad Womack: Womack, a successful restaurateur in Austin, was credited as a winemaker as the only leader on the front two seasons after not having chosen anyone during his first televised love attempt.
Matt Grant: The first (and only) British leader, Matt was a financial and business development manager in London, which earned him the subtitle season London Calling.
Jason Mesnick: The beloved single father of the DeAnna season was (and still is) a real estate agent in Seattle after offering one of Bachelor Nation's most defining and iconic moments in the franchise's long history. Come on, your last name is a reference reference in the world of reality television (Example: "Wow, he got a Mesnick!") The impact!
Jake Pavelka Before Peter, there was another single pilot, with Jake's season called The Bachelor: On the Wings of Love. It is safe to say that we expect Peter's trip to be much less turbulent.
Ben Flajnik: After kneeling and proposing marriage to Ashley Hebert and being rejected High school, Sonoma's successful winemaker became the next single, and then chose one of the franchise's most notable villains, Courtney Robertson, as his winner. Spoiler alert: they didn't last long.
Sean Lowe Possibly the most beloved single of all time (and the only one to marry his final royal election, Catherine!), Sean was a former Kansas state soccer player and an insurance agent in Texas.
Juan Pablo Galavis: The former professional soccer player was the first Latino bachelor … and the most disgusted single in the franchise after his treatment of women in his season, by not proposing or saying "I love you,quot; to his winner and by the controversial comments What he did as a season. It was being transmitted. As Andi would say: it is not right.
Chris Soules A real farmer, who earned him the nickname "Prince Farming."
Ben Higgins Ben Higgins being an Indiana software vendor is the most important thing about Ben Higgins. And the fact that he continued working that desk job for about a year after his time as one of the most popular singles is the second largest amount of Ben Higgins stuff.
Nick Viall Before your impressive trip from High school villain for Bachelor in Paradise Fans favorite to surprise Bachelor over the course of four appearances, Nick was also in software, working as a sales executive in Milwaukee before making love to Los Angeles.
Arie Luyendyk Jr. When she appeared in Emily Maynard's season, becoming her second place, Arie was a professional race car driver. Seven years later, when he was unexpectedly chosen to be the single, Arie had added a real estate agent to his quiron before pulling a Mesnick and giving us that infamous brutal split-screen break. (And finally he ended up marrying his second original place, Lauren Burnham.)
Colton Underwood Colton was a former professional soccer player (who had previously been in a high profile relationship with the Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman) before arriving fourth in the Becca Kufrin season … and continue Bachelor in Paradise for an emotional whirlwind … and to give the world the iconic jump of the fence during his time as a single.
Trista Rehn: We will not lie, we totally forget that the job title of our OG Bachelorette during the inaugural season of The Bachelor It was Miami Heat Dancer. (She was also a physical therapist, by the way). The godmother of the franchise married her final choice. Ryan Sutter in 2003, with his televised nuptials delivering massive ratings. See, the process can really work.
Meredith Phillips: The makeup artist and model was a contestant in Bob's season of The Bachelor before his own season.
Jen Schefft: Jen was an account manager in Chicago, a job he quit after Andrew proposed marriage in the third season of The Bachelor, before becoming the first "winner,quot; of the franchise to lead a season, notoriously without choosing any of His last men.
From Anna Pappas: A classic Bachelor Nation job title, our single room was a real estate agent in Georgia.
Jillian Harris: The first non-American female protagonist of the franchise, Jillian, was an interior designer in Canada and was rejected by Jason in season 13.
Ali Fedotowsky Before going public, Ali worked as manager of advertising accounts on Facebook, and quit Jake's season because he had to return to work … just to become Bachelorette and close the FB session forever.
Ashley Hebert: The Maine dental student became single after placing third in Brad's second season. He married his final election, J.P. Rosenbaum, in a televised special in 2012.
Emily Maynard The single mother was the event organizer of the children's hospital when she accepted Brad's proposal during her second season. After they separated shortly after the season began, Emily became one of the most popular bachelorette parties, with her season filming remarkably in North Carolina so she could be close to her daughter, Ricki.
Desiree Hartsock: Suitable for a bachelorette party, Des was a bridal stylist, alias who took care of many breakdowns of the bride's dress in search of her dream. And he designed his own dress for his televised wedding in 2013, marrying his final choice, Chris.
Andi Dorfman: Andi was not B.S., which makes sense, since she was an assistant district attorney in Atlanta before putting Juan Pablo in his place during his polarization season.
Kaitlyn Bristowe Do you remember that Kaitlyn was a dance instructor? ‘Because we didn't do it!
JoJo Fletcher JoJo was a Texas real estate developer when she first debuted in the franchise and wisely used her post-show fame, with JoJo and winner Jordan Rodgers landing their own home renovation program at CNBC.
Rachel Lindsay Another lawyer who became a single woman who refused to tolerate any nonsense of her men, Rachel was the first black protagonist of the franchise. Rachel now houses The BachelorThe official podcast and works as a sports commentator. Oh, and she is also one of the few clues to marry her final election, exchanging votes with Bryan Abasolo in 2019
Becca Kufrin Becca was working as a publicist in Minnesota before ending infamously with the camera after accepting Arie's proposal, delivering one of the most fascinating endings (and moments) of the series.
Hannah brown While her job title was officially interior designer, the past of Hannah's beauty pageant was discussed much more during her career in the Colton season and her own presentation of headlines and popular as High school. (And now she can add Dancing with the stars winner of her quiron, if she decides to join Peter's season and / or be single again!)
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC