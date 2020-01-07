Watch Jazz Jennings undergo a gender emotional confirmation surgery

It is time to be realistic.
Jazz Jennings has spent his life advocating for the LGBTQ community and in the TLC series I am jazzShe has been able to talk about her ups and downs and how life has been for her as a transgender woman. In the most recent season of the show, fans will see in depth their gender confirmation surgery and everything that has led to the experience of changing lives.
"I had gender confirmation surgery, but I need a third procedure," he reveals in the new trailer. Fortunately, she has the support of her friends and her ex boyfriend. Ahmir Steward. "Ahmir and I are no longer together, but I wanted your support as a friend."
True to his word, Jazz is sharing everything good, bad and intermediate. "I hope this is the last surgery," he shares about the procedure. Fans will see what the doctors were going through during the surgery, and there were some complications about the trailer's appearance.
Jazz has been very open about the transition process and letting fans participate in their trip. He recently took his Instagram to share photos of his surgery scars in a raw and honest post. These are my scars on full display in # 2019, "captioned the swimsuit photo." I am proud of my scars and love my body as it is. I call them my battle wounds because they mean the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition. "
In this season of I am jazz, is also providing a front row seat for some other important life decisions that he had to make, such as where he will attend college. Like many teenagers, she is caught between her parents' hopes for her life and her future, and what she wants. Like any proud father, her mother and father are leading her into a future at Harvard, but she is more interested in going to a school on the west coast.
