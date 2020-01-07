Watch Jazz Jennings undergo a gender emotional confirmation surgery

It is time to be realistic.

Jazz Jennings has spent his life advocating for the LGBTQ community and in the TLC series I am jazzShe has been able to talk about her ups and downs and how life has been for her as a transgender woman. In the most recent season of the show, fans will see in depth their gender confirmation surgery and everything that has led to the experience of changing lives.

"I had gender confirmation surgery, but I need a third procedure," he reveals in the new trailer. Fortunately, she has the support of her friends and her ex boyfriend. Ahmir Steward. "Ahmir and I are no longer together, but I wanted your support as a friend."

True to his word, Jazz is sharing everything good, bad and intermediate. "I hope this is the last surgery," he shares about the procedure. Fans will see what the doctors were going through during the surgery, and there were some complications about the trailer's appearance.