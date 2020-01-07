Watch Chicago West say "I love you,quot; to Kim Kardashian and Psalm West asleep in their crib in new videos

%MINIFYHTML896d205e625a33137f5c803a6d27f1039% %MINIFYHTML896d205e625a33137f5c803a6d27f10310%

Kim Kardashian shared new videos on her Instagram account where her almost two-year-old daughter, Chicago West, adorably told her she loves her. The videos were shared in Kim's story on Instagram and she has been sharing more photos of her and her husband Kanye West with her 156 million followers. There have been many rumors that suggest that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's marriage is falling apart and the reason has been attributed to Kanye's spiritual conversion. Judging by Kim's social networks, her marriage is not bad and her family life is strong and she is moving in the right direction. She shares more photos of herself with Kanye that remain viral.

They are the photos and videos of their four children; However, that attracts the most attention, I like and share on social networks. Recently, Kim shared a picture of six-year-old North West with Pslam West and feeding him the bottle. The image went viral and has more than 3 million likes.

North West looked like an older sister so proud with her hair in braids and a hoodie and a shiny choker. He held Salmo on his lap and rested his neck on the curve of his arm.

You can see the photo that Kim Kardashian shared fearing North West and Psalm West below.

Kim then shared a series of videos with Chicago West, but Kim's sweetest was talking to Chicago and telling him he loves her. Chicago told Kim that he loved her and then Kim wanted her to say, "I love you, mommy." Chicago looked at Kim and said the words in a sweet little voice. In several other videos, Chicago had the option of choosing between a baby shark birthday cake and a Minnie Mouse cake. Kim asked what color she wanted her cake to be. Chicago said he wanted a pink Minnie Mouse cake.

You can watch the adorable video of Chicago West saying that he loves Kim Kardashian in the next video player.

Kim also shared an adorable video of Psalm West sleeping in her crib and sucking her thumb. You can watch that video below.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian's newest videos with Chicago and Psalm West?

Do you think Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are having secret marriage problems?



