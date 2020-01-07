Violence on the campus of India: solidarity protests are held nationwide | India News

Protests have been carried out throughout India condemning an attack against students and professors at a prominent university in New Delhi.

The students had demonstrated against an increase in university fees.

Masked men attacked them on campus, and the victims say that a group of students linked to the ruling BJP was behind this.

Students in India have protested against a controversial citizenship law that, according to many, discriminates against Muslims.

Priyanka Gupta from Al Jazeera reports.