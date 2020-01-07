Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido takes a new oath in the middle of a confrontation | Venezuela News

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaidó has sworn again as head of the National Assembly controlled by the opposition amid a confrontation over parliament control after his former opposition ally Luis Parra swore as the head of the rival Congress.

After a tense confrontation with the security forces early Tuesday, Guaido entered the congress and began the first legislative session of the year.

The session followed an attempt by rival legislators to take control of the congress.

Guaidó served as president of the National Assembly during the last year and used it as a platform to gain international recognition. He was expected to be re-elected as leader of the legislature on Sunday, but was blocked along with several other legislators to enter the congress.

Parra took an oath after claiming to have won the votes of 81 legislators. The opposition refutes that bill and says that 100 legislators, a majority, voted for Guaidó in a legislative session held in a Venezuelan newspaper.

Mature quickly He recognized Parra as a speaker, saying that the congress had a "new board of directors."

"The current strategy of the administration is to create two National Assemblies," Carlos Pina, a political analyst, told Al Jazeera.

"With this, Guaido will not only be perceived as the person who assumed the interim presidency in a way & # 39; self-sworn & # 39 ;, but also as the man who did the same with the presidency of the Assembly," he added.

Later on Tuesday, opposition lawmakers sang the national anthem, but the electricity was cut, letting politicians use the torches on their mobile phones to provide light.

Lawmakers push one of the entrances of the building of the National Assembly of Venezuela in Caracas (Fausto Torrealba / Reuters)

"They cut the electricity as if they were going to hide the truth from the rest of the world," Guaido said.

"We are here (fighting for you) Venezuela," he added.

According to reports, Venezuelan security forces fired tear gas against Guaido and its allied legislators after they left the session.

A & # 39; rebellion & # 39;

Guaido was elected head of the congress in January 2019 and invoked VenezuelaThe constitution of assuming an interim presidency, denouncing Maduro as a usurper who had secured re-election in a 2018 vote widely considered fraudulent.

Since then, the opposition leader has been backed by dozens of countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

However, Maduro retained control of the armed forces while accusing the opposition of stirring violence and of trying a blow with the help of WE.

An attempt at a military revolt led by the opposition at the end of April failed to generate broad support since Maduro maintains his control over the armed forces. Guaidó's popularity has declined and many Venezuelans now say they are reluctant to heed their call to demonstrate, and they see it as a risky measure that probably won't generate any change.

Venezuela is at the top of vast oil and mineral resources, but it has been imploding economically and socially in recent years, which critics blame Maduro. The 30 million of the South American nation live with increasing inflation and a shortage of gasoline, running water and electricity, among basic services.

An estimated 4.5 million residents have fled the country.