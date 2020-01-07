Home Entertainment Vanessa Hudgens talks about leaked nudes: "He's really screwed!"

Vanessa Hudgens talks about leaked nudes: "He's really screwed!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has talked about the filtration of her nudes in 2017, and Hudgens says the incident traumatized her.

"It was something really traumatic for me. It really screwed me that people feel they have the right to share something so personal with the world," he told Cosmopolitan UK. "As an actor, you completely lose control of your own privacy and it's really sad."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©