Vanessa Hudgens talks about leaked nudes: "He's really screwed!"

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has talked about the filtration of her nudes in 2017, and Hudgens says the incident traumatized her.

"It was something really traumatic for me. It really screwed me that people feel they have the right to share something so personal with the world," he told Cosmopolitan UK. "As an actor, you completely lose control of your own privacy and it's really sad."

After the leak, the actress took responsibility and apologized to the fans for taking the photos, but her privacy was invaded and her fans don't blame her for the scandal.

"It seems that shouldn't be the case, but unfortunately if enough people are interested, they will do everything possible to know everything they can about you, which is flattering, I suppose, but then people take it too far and it ends spreading things that should be personal. "