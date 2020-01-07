US embassies on alert while Iran threatens retaliation: live updates

Embassies warn Americans about possible attacks with mortars, rockets, missiles and drones.

In Jerusalem and other parts of the Middle East, the embassies of the United States He warned the Americans about possible attacks from Iran, as Iranian generals promised to avenge the senior commander killed in an attack with US drones.

In Jerusalem, the embassy told Americans on Monday to watch for "mortars and rockets." A day earlier, the United States Mission in Saudi Arabia had warned citizens to prepare for "missile attacks and drones."

Security alerts follow Friday’s selective assassination of Major General Qassim Suleimani, the leading figure in Iran’s foreign military and intelligence operations.

At General Suleimani's funeral in Tehran on Monday, military commanders promised revenge. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told advisers that any reprisals against the United States should be direct, proportionate and openly carried out by Iran.