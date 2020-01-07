US embassies on alert while Iran threatens retaliation: live updates

Embassies warn Americans about possible attacks with mortars, rockets, missiles and drones.
In Jerusalem and other parts of the Middle East, the embassies of the United States He warned the Americans about possible attacks from Iran, as Iranian generals promised to avenge the senior commander killed in an attack with US drones.
In Jerusalem, the embassy told Americans on Monday to watch for "mortars and rockets." A day earlier, the United States Mission in Saudi Arabia had warned citizens to prepare for "missile attacks and drones."
Security alerts follow Friday’s selective assassination of Major General Qassim Suleimani, the leading figure in Iran’s foreign military and intelligence operations.
At General Suleimani's funeral in Tehran on Monday, military commanders promised revenge. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told advisers that any reprisals against the United States should be direct, proportionate and openly carried out by Iran.
That is a surprising way out for the Iranian leadership, which has typically concealed its attacks behind the actions of representatives it has cultivated in the region. But in the fury generated by the murder of General Suleimani, a close ally and personal friend of the supreme leader, the Ayatollah was apparently willing to put aside those traditional precautions.
In Israel, the United States embassy on Monday issued a security alert for the entire country and warned Americans about possible mortar and rocket attacks.
"As a precaution, the Embassy strongly encourages US citizens to remain vigilant and take appropriate measures to increase their security awareness, since security incidents, including rocket launches, often occur without notice," said the embassy in an alert posted on your website
The United States Mission in Saudi Arabia on Sunday warned Americans in the kingdom to be aware of a "greater risk of missile attacks and drones."
US embassies throughout the region have been on alert since December 31, when militants, backed by the Iranian government, broke into the embassy in Baghdad. President Trump said the assault was organized by General Suleimani.
Last week, embassies in Beirut, Lebanon and Baghdad issued security alerts.
The reports were contributed by Russell Goldman, Farnaz Fassihi, David D. Kirkpatrick, Peter Baker, Maggie Haberman, Alissa J. Rubin, Ben Hubbard, Mark Landler, Helene Cooper and Thomas Gibbons-Neff