United States continues to deploy and relocate troops in the Middle East – Defense Blog

The United States continues to deploy and relocate troops throughout the Iraq and Iran region to strengthen US security. UU. And protect the force and be prepared for any contingency, said Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper.

"In recent days, I have had many conversations with our partners and allies about the situation in Iraq and the region," the secretary told reporters at an impromptu Pentagon press conference today.

"It has been a uniform support for our position and our actions, and I continue to convey the importance we continue to attach to the defeat-ISIS position," Esper said of the US drone attack that killed General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, one of the most powerful figures in the region.

The secretary added that deterring Iran from its bad behavior and dealing with that behavior has been going on for more than 40 years. "And … we are still prepared for any contingency with respect to Iran," he said.

The message from the United States is that the ball is on the court of Iran, and the United States encourages Iran to reduce the situation, Esper said, adding that the United States is open to discuss problems and have a more normal relationship with Iran. "But if Iran chooses to go the other way, we are prepared to deal with that and will respond strongly," he said.

The secretary said no decision was made for the United States to leave Iraq, again emphasizing the United States' commitment to Iraq to defeat ISIS and signaling the escalation of attacks by Iranian groups and proxies that attack US forces. In recent months, the secretary said: There were almost a dozen such attacks, which increased in size, scale and types of weapons, including an attack that killed an American.

Esper said the Iranians fired 31 rockets that were not intended to harass but were designed to kill people and destroy things. "Then we had the siege of the embassy," he added.

He called the strike that killed the leader of the Quds Force a question of self-defense carried out to protect the Americans.

“When we looked at this operation, we knew there would be consequences; we knew there would be risks, "said Army General Mark A. Milley, president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who joined Esper to inform journalists." We don't take anything lightly. We knew we would have to address [the position of the US Central Command troops] for the protection of the force immediately after this particular attack operation. "

"How do you expect us not to respond when they have been killing our people for 20 years?" Esper asked. “Soleimani only has the blood of hundreds of Americans; It has injured thousands of members of the US coalition. He is a terrorist, a leader of a terrorist organization that has been killing and attacking Americans for 20 years, and the blood is in his hands. "

Soleimani was planning attacks against US forces, Esper said. "All this narrative that is changing is nonsense," he added.

"We knew its history and, more importantly, we knew its future," Milley said, noting that while the evidence cannot be discussed, the evidence was convincing that Soleimani was planning, organizing and synchronizing significant combat operations against the US military forces in the region and It was an imminent decision-making event.

"We would have been guilty negligent of the American people if we had not made the decision we made," said the general. But even with Soleimani dead, he said, it does not mean that the attack eliminated all threats.

"There is still a significant risk of operating throughout the Middle East, and specifically in Iraq," Milley said.

As for the United States attacking the cultural sites of Iran, US forces will follow the laws of armed conflict, Esper said.

Milley also addressed an unsigned letter from Marine Corps Brig. General William H. Seely, general commander of the Task Force, Iraq, who addressed the Ministry of Defense of Iraq. The letter was a draft that was sent involuntarily, the president said.

He addressed plans to withdraw US troops from the region, according to the Iraqi parliament vote over the weekend to send US troops home, and it was made up because the US military is moving forces, Milley said.

"We have increased the movement of helicopters in Iraq between Baghdad and Taji and other camps and stations, and we are bringing forces from Kuwait," he explained. "So there is an increase in the levels of movement of US troops in rotating wing helicopters."

The draft was sent to the Iraqis to get their comments, Milley said. “In short, [that] was an honest mistake on the part of people trying to do the right thing in very dynamic situations. It should not have been sent.