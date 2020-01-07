United Kingdom: former foreign ministers weigh on the murder of Soleimani | News

Two former foreign ministers of the United Kingdom have intervened in the debate over the murder of the prominent Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Jeremy Hunt said the murder exposed cracks in the Western alliance, while Jack Straw called it a bet linked to the re-election candidacy of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Plus:

Hunt, secretary of Foreign Affairs for a year in the conservative government of Theresa May, said Washington's lack of consultation with countries like Britain reflected a growing indifference within the US government towards Europe.

Hunt called for an increase in military spending to curb American disenchantment and said the United States was subsidizing Europe's defense.

European countries invest around two percent of GDP in defense, while the United States is the largest military spender in the world, delivering more than four percent of GDP to the military every year. The annual military expenditure of the United States is approximately equivalent to the combined expenditure of China, Saudi Arabia, India, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan, according to data compiled by the Stockholm International Institute for Peace Research.

"If the best that Europeans can handle is half of the proportion spent by the United States, it hardly reassures hawks in Washington." Hunt wrote in the Daily Telegraph for conservative support.

"In the end, money matters. If we are not prepared to cough, we should not be surprised if they do not consult us before making great decisions, such as the elimination of General Soleimani. Nor should we be surprised if the Western alliance slowly begins to fracture as the resentment accumulates in the European free-ride. Allowing that would be a historical error. "

& # 39; Broader consequences & # 39;

Straw, Labor’s foreign secretary since 2001-06, the years that included Iraq’s accumulation, invasion and occupation, said that by killing Soleimani, Trump had done what other important stakeholders had decided wasn’t worth worth doing.

The predecessors George W. Bush and Barack Obama, along with Israel, "judged that the costs of doing so far exceeded any benefit," Straw wrote in The Times.

"They were right," he continues. "In addition to any death of Americans, Israelis or other Westerners in retaliation for the murder of Soleimani, there will be broader adverse consequences for the interests of the United States and Israel, and beneficial for Iran."

We should not pretend that we are an important political actor. The United States does not consult us and we have no influence on Iran. We can only look and wait Sir paul lever

Instead of a preventive attack against the killing of Americans by Iran-backed forces, Straw related the attack to Trump's re-election attempt and called it a bet that "would play in the hands of the intransigent in Iran."

"It remains to be seen if all this will help the re-election of President Trump," he wrote. "But if so, what price to pay."

Meanwhile, retired diplomat Sir Paul Lever, former chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee of the United Kingdom, agreed with Hunt that Britain, like France and Germany, should not expect to participate in the US maneuvers regarding Iran.

"We have interests to protect in the region (regrouping our forces in Iraq in more defensible places and reintegrating convoys in the Strait of Hormuz)," wrote Sir Paul in a letter to the Times.

"But we should not pretend that we are an important political actor. The United States does not consult us and we have no influence on Iran. We can only look and wait. This is the reality of being a medium-sized power."