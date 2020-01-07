UN attack: Indian police file case against injured student leader | News

Indian police filed a case against a left-wing student leader and 19 other people for destroying a server room on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday, but have not yet arrested the brutal Mafia attack of the Sunday night in which dozens of students and teachers were injured.

The president of the JNU Student Union, Aishe Ghosh, who was attacked by masked assailants Sunday night, was named in the first informative report (FIR or police report) of the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

Plus:

Ghosh was among at least 31 other students wounded on Sunday when the mafia of some 50 masked people raided the university based in New Delhi, attacking students and teachers with iron bars, sticks and mallets and destroying property.

Kavita Krishnan, a leftist leader and former student of the UNHR, described the police case against Ghosh as "scandalous."

This is outrageous. Aishe Ghosh herself has been the victim of a murderous act and you are filing a FIR against the victim Kavita Krishnan, former student of JNU

"Aishe (Ghosh) herself has been the victim of a murderous act and you are filing a FIR against the victim, while in the presence of the Delhi police, a lot of armed robbers in the depths, left the campus, hit in the back the police and they didn't arrest anyone, "he told Al Jazeera.

The JNU Teachers Association, which has sought the dismissal of the vice chancellor, also questioned the logic behind the FIR.

Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University student union shout slogans during a protest against the Mafia attack (Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times through Getty Images)

"It seems very clear that they want to escape the responsibilities of what happened during the violence of the mafia," Surajit Mazumdar, secretary of the JNU Teachers Association, told Al Jazeera.

"I cannot see any other purpose behind him. I do not understand on what basis and evidence they are, otherwise they present an FIR against the president of JNU Students (Union) who was seriously injured."

& # 39; There are no immediate arrests & # 39;

At a press conference on Monday, Ghosh blamed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the violence that has caused outrage and provoked protests across the country. ABVP is a group of students affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) – the ideological father of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"It was an organized attack. They were pointing at the people and attacking. There is a clear link between the administration of the JNU, the security police and the vandals of the ABVP. They did not intervene to stop the violence," said Ghosh, quoted by indianexpress .com. website.

Police installed barricades near a road leading to the JNU campus (Nasir Kachroo / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

Witnesses previously told Al Jazeera that Sunday's attacks were carried out by ABVP members, a charge the right-wing student team has denied. The RSS-affiliated group blamed leftist leaders for attacking their members.

Dozens of riot police patrolled the university on Monday, the alma mater of several key ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, making its way through the broken glass and the broken doors and furniture.

Police did not make immediate arrests, but blamed the violence on "rival student groups." On Monday, he filed a case against unidentified people on charges of disturbance and property damage.

Despite repeated attempts, the Delhi police could not be reached for comment.

Protests nationwide

As the condemnation of the attacks extended, more than 1,000 people held a vigil in Mumbai, Financial Capital of India. Demonstrations were also held in Bangalore, Kolkata and other important cities.

Nobel Winner of the economic sciences award, Abhijit Banerjee, a former JNU student, said the attacks had "echoes of the years when Germany was moving towards Nazi rule."

The attacks echoed the years in which Germany was moving towards Nazi rule Abhijit Banerjee, Nobel Prize and former student of JNU

The BJP denied the claims of the opposition Congress party that it was responsible for and, in turn, blamed the leftist student groups that dominate the UN policy.

The government promised an investigation, while Interior Minister Amit Shah, a nearby Modi assistant, told university administrators and police to maintain order on campus, which has been tense since protests in November for rate increases.

The riots occur when national protests continue against a citizenship law passed in December that prohibits Muslims from three neighboring countries from obtaining citizenship.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets across the country, and more than 25 have been killed.

Critics say the legislation goes against the secular constitution of India, but Modi says the new law is intended to help "persecuted,quot; minorities.

Meanwhile, the main unions in India have called a general strike on Wednesday to protest against the government's "anti-popular,quot; policies.

Bilal Kuchay contributed to this report from New Delhi