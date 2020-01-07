UK teenager in rape trial was sentenced to suspended prison in Cyprus | Cyprus News

A British teenager found guilty of lying about being raped as a group in Cyprus received a four-month jail sentence, suspended for three years.

The 19-year-old girl hugged her family and legal team on Tuesday and left the court crying, with her head in her hands, after she was sentenced for public damages.

Her family had expressed fear that she would suffer permanent damage to her mental health if she was sent to prison, after being diagnosed with PTSD.

But she is free to return home after Judge Michalis Papathanasiou told her that she was giving him a "second chance."

The judge told the Famagusta District Court on Tuesday that the four-month sentence would be suspended for three years.

"I was in the courtroom while reading this," said Rory Challands of Al Jazeera, reporting from Paralimni.

"Despite the screams of his followers in the streets, it was difficult to hear what was happening. But the moment he heard that he could essentially go home, he turned to his supporters and smiled sadly."

The teenager was trapped on the island after claiming she was raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room in Ayia Napa on July 17.

She was charged and spent approximately one month in prison before being granted bail in August.

"It goes directly to the heart of the #MeToo movement," Challands said, "but it also has a political background. Here are people who say that the way this case has been handled has been a case of Cyprus trying to maintain ties with Israel ".

The dozen young men and boys, aged 15 to 20, arrested for the incident were released after she signed a retraction statement 10 days later.

The woman says she was raped after having consensual sex with one of the Israelis, but forced to change her account under pressure from the Cypriot police.

His legal team says he was denied a lawyer, even a translator, during his interrogation.

"Their fight continues," Rory Challands of Al Jazeera reported. "She is going to appeal against her conviction in the Supreme Court of Cyprus."

A member of his legal team told BBC News: "We will also consider going to the European Court of Human Rights."

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he has expressed concern about his dealings with the Cypriot authorities after the teen's conviction caused outrage in Cyprus and the United Kingdom.

Supporters gathered on Tuesday in front of the court with banners that said: "We believe you."

"She has been fully aware of all the support," said a member of her legal team. "She has had supporters from all over the world, particularly from Israel, who were worried about her plight and if she was receiving justice."