Tyrese Gibson waiting for another son with his wife Samantha

The actor of & # 39; Fast and Furious 9 & # 39; cradling your wife's baby bump while enjoying the sea breeze on a yacht in a new vacation photo loaded on her Instagram.

Up News Info
It seems that Tyrese Gibson He is having another addition to his growing family. The "Fast and Furious 9"The actor sparked rumors of babies while cradling his wife's stomach in a new holiday photo on Instagram. He showed what appeared to be a lump in his white dress."

The couple directed big smiles at the camera while enjoying the sea breeze on a yacht. "I learned a lot over the years with this special layer!" he sprouted on his wife Samantha.

"She has never been sociable, although she is a licensed social worker [LCSW], she also loves to sleep … So if you're going to get her out of her deep sleep … It's worth it … I have her on the yacht and smiles and priceless moments were non-stop …. In 2020 we are committed to being intentional about JOY !!!!!!!!! "

Samantha added on her own page: "Blessed without measure. That's all. I love you, my friend. Thank you for getting me out of my comfort zone and getting a woman I never knew existed within me."

The couple received many comments from their family and friends alike. "What an AWESOME couple!" Actress Naomie Harris wrote Singer Bobby brown He wrote: "I loved my brother, you look good congratulations."

Tyrese has been joking about taking his wife on a surprise getaway since a few days after Christmas. "You remained faithful throughout the process, so for the next 10 days I want you to enjoy your view while I look for gold," he wrote in an image of an impressive ocean view with a clear blue sky. "This is for you, Queen Gibson …"

In another image of two white chairs facing the ocean on the beach, the actor wrote: "It will be me and my wife holding hands."

Tyrese Gibson married Samantha on Valentine's Day of 2017. They received their first child together, a girl, on October 1, 2018. He has another daughter, born in 2007, from his previous marriage to Norma Mitchell.

