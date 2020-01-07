Tyler Perry reveals that he writes all the scripts for his own projects: "I write everything,quot;

# Roommates, Tyler Perry has been praised by his fans for providing work for black actors and actresses, but apparently that doesn't translate into his writer's room. He has just revealed on social media that he is responsible for 100 percent of the writing of all his TV and movie projects.

Many black creatives looking for work in the entertainment industry are looking to work with Tyler Perry to set foot in the door, however, if you are a writer, it will not help much. Tyler recently posted a video on Instagram where he briefly discussed his work ethic, admitting that when it comes to writing his scripts, he is the only one who writes them.

In the video, Tyler can be heard saying this:

"So, I don't know if you know this, but all TV shows have a writers room." Most of the time, there are 10 people or 12 or whatever they write on these TV shows. Well, I don't have a room of writers. Nobody writes any of my works. I write everything. Why am I telling you this? I wrote all these scripts for myself in 2019. Work ethics! "

Although his video was destined to be inspiring for others, it generated very varied reactions, since many pointed out how difficult it is in general to have black voices in the writer's room, and since Tyler has his own studio and producer, it could help. Many writers desperately try to start in Hollywood.

Elsewhere, other critics expressed that Tyler writing all his own scripts is very credible because they are all very similar.

A few months ago, Tyler Perry Studios officially opened in Atlanta. Since then, it has hosted the Democratic debate and the Miss Universe 2019 contest.

Roommates, what do you think about this?