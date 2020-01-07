Tyler Perry: "I don't have a writers room, I write everything!"

Tyler Perry makes sure everyone respects his name after revealing that he writes all his movies and shows on his own.

Perry says he doesn't have a writers room.

"I don't know if you know this, but all TV shows have a writers room. And most of the time there are 10 people, 12, whatever, who write on these TV shows. Well, I don't have a writers room. ". No one writes anything about my work. I write everything. Why do I tell you this? I wrote all these scripts for myself in 2019. What is my point? Work ethics! "the director of the movie let his followers know on Instagram.

