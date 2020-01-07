Tyler Perry: "I don't have a writers room, I write everything!"

Tyler Perry makes sure everyone respects his name after revealing that he writes all his movies and shows on his own.

Perry says he doesn't have a writers room.

"I don't know if you know this, but all TV shows have a writers room. And most of the time there are 10 people, 12, whatever, who write on these TV shows. Well, I don't have a writers room. ". No one writes anything about my work. I write everything. Why do I tell you this? I wrote all these scripts for myself in 2019. What is my point? Work ethics! "the director of the movie let his followers know on Instagram.

In the video, Perry reviews several scripts to prove his point.

If you want to witness some new new Perry lines … The Haves and The Have Nots return to OWN on Tuesday, January 7 at 9 / 8c. Sistas and The Oval return to BET on Wednesday, January 8.