Twitter criticizes Remy Ma for his & # 39; Horrible Rhymes & # 39; in Love & HipHop !!

Bradley Lamb
Remy Ma is going viral this morning, and not in a good way. Last night, in Love & Hip Hop NY, Remy did a freestyle, and it was bad.

In fact, it was so bad that many of Remy's fans say that the middle-aged mother should completely give up hip hop and become a full-time reality star.

Here is Remy rapping while holding his new baby. And she is reading the letter of her phone:

