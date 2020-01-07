Twitter criticizes Remy Ma for his & # 39; Horrible Rhymes & # 39; in Love & HipHop !!

Remy Ma is going viral this morning, and not in a good way. Last night, in Love & Hip Hop NY, Remy did a freestyle, and it was bad.

In fact, it was so bad that many of Remy's fans say that the middle-aged mother should completely give up hip hop and become a full-time reality star.

Here is Remy rapping while holding his new baby. And she is reading the letter of her phone:

This is how Twitter responds to the scene:

Remy Ma, real name Reminisce Mackie, was initially discovered by the legendary New York rapper, Big Pun, and was noted for his work as a member of the Fat Joe group, Terror Squad. He released his debut studio album There Something About Remy: Based on a true story, which was a modest success, reaching number 33 on the Billboard 200 list.

She is one of the only five rappers who head the Billboard Hot 100 list (as a member of Terror Squad in "Lean Back,quot;), and one of the three multiple winners of the BET Award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, which she won in 2005 and 2017.

Ma's most successful songs include "Ante Up (Remix)", "Lean Back,quot;, "Cocky,quot; and "All the Way Up,quot;. Ma received two Vibe awards, two Source awards and has been nominated for three Grammy awards. Since 2015, she has starred in the reality series of VH1 Love & Hip Hop: New York, with her husband Papoose.