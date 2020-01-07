Trump withdraws from threat of attacking Iranian cultural sites | News

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, withdrew on Tuesday from his threats to attack Iranian cultural sites if Iran retaliates against the United States for killing one of its main generals.

Aiming at cultural sites is a war crime.

Trump tweeted Saturday that the US UU. It had 52 Iranian sites, including those that are very important to Iranian culture, could attack if Iran attacks Americans or US assets.

The tweet came amid growing tensions between the two countries after the US assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, ordered by Trump.

Plus:

Trump, speaking with reporters at the Oval Office on Tuesday, made it clear that he would reluctantly respect the law.

"You know what, if that's what the law is, I like to obey the law. But think about it: they kill our people, they exploit our people and then we have to be very gentle with their cultural institutions. But I'm & # 39; I'm fine with that. I'm fine, "he said.

"I will say this: if Iran does something it should not be doing, it will suffer the consequences and with great force," he added.

…. pointed to 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some of very high level and important for Iran and Iranian culture, and those goals, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT QUICK AND VERY HARD. The United States does not want more threats! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper suggested that the US military would not violate the laws of armed conflict by hitting Iran. cultural sites.

Asked if he was willing to aim cultural sites, Esper told Pentagon journalists: "We will follow the laws of armed conflict."

Pressed on whether then I would not aim at such sites, because that would be a war crime, Esper said: "Those are the laws of armed conflict." He did not give more details.

Orientation cultural sites Military action is considered a war crime under international law, including a UN Security Council resolution supported by the Trump administration in 2017 and the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property.

The US drone attack on Friday that killed Soleimani has generated fears of total conflict. Washington says it killed Soleimani in self-defense, with the goal of interrupting its plans to attack US personnel and interests.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper speaking during a press conference at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA. UU. (Yuri Gripas / Reuters)

Earlier on Tuesday, Esper said the United States wants to reduce tensions with Iran, but that the country is ready to end any war that may begin.

"We are not looking to start a war with Iran, but we are prepared to end it," he said. "What we would like to see is that the situation diminished."

Esper defended the intelligence that signals an "imminent threat,quot; of Soleimani that he and other senior US officials have cited to justify the attack, saying it was persuasive.

"The threat was being orchestrated by Soleimani," Esper said. "I think it was only a matter of days, certainly not more than weeks,quot; before an attack.

He added that the United States should expect some form of Iranian retaliation.

"I think we should expect them to retaliate in some way," Esper said at a press conference at the Pentagon, adding that such retaliation could be through groups supported by Iran outside Iran or "by their own hand."

"We are prepared for any contingency. And then we will respond appropriately to whatever they do."