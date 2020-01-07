Trump: the American Netanyahu | Middle East

Supporters of Donald Trump think the president of the United States. UU. It is an exceptional force of nature, a sui generis leader. His detractors like to compare him with Russian President Vladimir Putin or describe him as a Putin puppet, and since he ordered the "vindictive,quot; or "reckless,quot; murder of Iranian General Qassim Solemani, some have compared him to a despot from the Middle East. But a more pertinent comparison is found elsewhere.

Since taking office in January 2017, Trump's dramatic positions and pronouncements on the Middle East and beyond have shocked and dismayed much of the United States' foreign policy establishment, especially in three major challenges facing United States in the region: security, diplomacy and democracy and human rights. .

Trump has not only undone much of his predecessor's legacy, both nationally and internationally, but also shattered the doctrine and policies of Barack Obama in favor of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. For the past three years, he has re-coupled American and Israeli strategies, especially towards Iran and the global "war on terror,quot; that Obama spent eight years decoupling.

This does not mean that Obama was not a strong defender of Israel and a defender of his "security,quot; or that he was not very happy with the US drone murder program. It certainly was. He simply did not like Netanyahu and did not appreciate his deception.

Obama tried to follow an independent US policy free of Israel's narrow limitations and considerations, after eight years of wars and mistakes by the Bush administration in the region.

On the contrary, Trump hugged all of Netanyahu's things as soon as he entered the White House.

It helped that the two men have much more in common than it seems.

Mysterious similarities

Both men are married three times with a history of adultery, face charges of misuse of their position for personal gain and have a problematic relationship with the truth.

And yet, both Netanyahu and Trump are still very popular with their right-wing base.

Even religious fanatics, both in Israel and in the US. UU., These two secular leaders are considered despicable and morally challenged as the vessels of God on earth.

Both are capable showman, who have followed and dominated populist, theatrical and divisive policies that have gathered their right-wing electorates around their populist characters.

But most importantly in this context, Trump has followed the same ultra-national security agendas, some say racist, that Netanyahu has long defended in Israel and the Middle East.

This is especially important today, as both commanders in chief are exploiting foreign policy to divert attention from their internal problems with the law.

Embracing Netanyahu's positions

Trump's knowledge of the Middle East was lousy before taking office. It was an empty page ready to fill, but only with the ideas that helped guide and boost their presidential campaign towards victory, such as violations of the rights of immigrants and minorities, the ban on Muslims traveling to the US. UU. Obama

Several despots from the Middle East, such as those from Egypt and the UAE, attempted to complete some of the blanks. But no one had the skill, style, history and diligence of Netanyahu, who also enjoyed unfiltered access to the elected president through his three ultra-Zionist lieutenants, Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt and David Friedman.

The first of these ideas was the radical deviation of a quarter of a century of American policy towards Israel and Palestine, that is, moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, accepting the legitimacy of illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian lands, abandon the two-state solution and recognition of Israel's sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

It is Netanyahu's dream come true.

Trump also embraced Netanyahu's vision of the Arab world in support of despots and friendly dictators and against democracy and human rights. He aligned the policy of the United States towards Arab and Gulf affairs with the interests of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt and embraced the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Mohammed bin Salman Despite its reckless policies at national and regional level, all in hopes of paving the way for Arab normalization of relations with "colonial,quot; Israel.

Another dream of Netanyahu come true.

Attacking Iran

Nowhere was Netanyahu's influence on Trump more pronounced than on Iran.

The Trump administration abandoned the nuclear agreement with Iran against the advice and instances of its NATO allies, Russia and China.

Then followed a punitive policy of containment through severe economic sanctions, an option that is not available to Israel, to force Iran to a new humiliating agreement that not only prohibits all its nuclear activity, but also reduces its military and regional reach .

When the maximum pressure did not produce the desired results, while Iran continued with its bellicose regional policies, Trump adopted the means and the end of Netanyahu's game, beginning with the murder of Soleimani, widely seen as a "declaration of war,quot; with incalculable consequences. For the region.

Israel has been carrying out selective killings and preventive attacks against Iranian targets in Syria; In 2013, he was accused of being behind the murder of another General of the Revolutionary Guard, Hassan Shateri.

To be clear, Trump did not order the murder to avenge the murders of countless Syrians and Iraqis; He did so to deter Iran from intensifying its attacks against the interests and allies of the United States.

Although Netanyahu tried to distance himself from the selective assassination of the Iranian general in Iraq, make no mistake, this is a third dream of Netanyahu come true, in a span of three years. It is said that he was the only world leader with prior knowledge of the planned murder.

Regional crisis

Nothing is more satisfying for an Israeli leader than having the United States adopt Israel's strategy and fight Israel's wars in the region. And nothing is more dangerous for the rest of the world: we all know how the last conflict that caused Tel Aviv ended in a disaster in Iraq.

The last thing any Israeli leader wants is for the United States to withdraw from the region, leaving Israel to fend for itself in a hostile environment. The same goes for Saudi Arabia.

That is why it is important to underline that, while the Trump administration can try to reposition its forces outside the critical points of the Middle East, including Iraq (just as Israel was deployed from Lebanon and Gaza), the United States will continue to maintain a formidable projection of forces throughout the region

The question is: will this strategy allow future US diplomacy, which also served the interests of Israel during the so-called "peace process,quot;, or will it lead to a greater escalation of violence and war?

Unfortunately, the continued bravado about imminent attacks, counterattacks and disproportionate responses and bombardment of cultural sites are not a good omen for diplomacy.

With naval fleets, military bases and some 60,000 troops deployed around Iran and throughout the Middle East, the Trump administration could pursue a strategy of drones, fighter jets, guided missiles, guided missiles, cyber attacks and similar special forces to Israel. murders that exhaust their enemies and destabilize the region as a whole.

That would be another dream of Netanyahu and another Middle Eastern nightmare come true.