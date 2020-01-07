Transforming a symbol of colonialism into a space for African art | Africa

Lomé, Togo – It is a panoramic walk along the path that leads to the entrance of the new Lomé arts center. The sun shines through the branches of centuries-old trees, lining a path located within thousands of square meters of lush parks.

The incessant song of the birds and the thud of my feet against the compact red earth are the only sounds that are heard within the vast enclosure. It is not long before the canopy of the branches and the path give way to a large gravel glade. A large white two-story view rises from the ground, shining against the blue sky.

On an elevated base, a wide stone staircase leads to the whitewashed arcades of the Lomé Palace in the capital of Togo. In its heart there is a garden in the courtyard, an oasis of smooth white cement walls, decorative wooden columns and splashes of trees and green ferns.

Beyond the crisp white walls and the revolving glass doors are the exhibition spaces: a blank canvas for the African art of painters such as Emmanuel Sogbadji and Edwige Aplogan and sculptures by Sokey Edorh. A domed corridor with a wooden roof on the first floor leads to a room full of a panoply of artifacts from the region. There are intricately woven ceremonial dresses and beaded headdresses worn by the chiefs and kings of West Africa.

The courtyard of the Lomé Palace (Photo courtesy of Segond-Guyon Archipat)

The center's mandate is not limited to the promotion of Pan-African art and culture, according to its Togolese director, Sonia Lawson. Spread over 2,400 square meters (26,000 square feet) of land, the Lome Palace will showcase the country's natural resources. The varied landscape of the site includes a garden of marine plants from the sandy coasts of the coastal city, grassy savanna with vegetation as diverse as palm trees, cacti and flowering plants, and forests populated with trees and vines. Lawson says the institute expects to attract between 100,000 and 130,000 visitors each year.

The transformation of $ 3.6 million from the old colonial building into a center for the arts and culture is expected to help boost tourism and help the recovery of the troubled economy of the small nation of West Africa.

""It was important and necessary to have a public institution in Togo because it lacked such infrastructure," explains Lawson. "We want to be a cultural center and attract talent from the rest of Africa." We believe that culture is important in the development of a country. "

& # 39; Facing the past & # 39;

Infrastructure investment has positioned the capital of Togo as an aviation center in West Africa. Together with the strategic geographical location of the country on the coast of the Gulf of Guinea, Togo's attempt to connect to the vibrant cultural ecosystem of the subregion is expected.

The past exists. You do not need to destroy a building. For me, it was a kind of irony to use a colonial building to show the future of Africa. It means that we have appropriated this building and now it is ours. Sonia Lawson

The renovation of the Palacio de Lomé is part of a broader government program to restore sites of historical importance. However, they have wondered why the government would spend millions of dollars on renewing a remnant of Togo's colonial past, a symbol of oppression, instead of building a new space.

Lawson has an answer. "I think it is important to be able to face the past," he says with resolution. "The past exists. It is not necessary to destroy a building. For me, it was an irony to use a colonial building to show the future of Africa. It means that we have appropriated this building and it is now ours."

Lawson refers to an image he discovered of a uniformed man who proudly looks at an image beyond time. It was a photograph of Governor August Kohler, the man in charge of the West African territory then known as Togoland, which incorporated what is now Togo and part of Ghana, more than a century ago. Between 1884 and 1914, Togoland was a protectorate of the German Empire. A lucrative resource for its German rulers, the prestigious protectorate was considered a "model colony." In the 1890s, Kohler began building the original incarnation of the Lome Palace, the Governor's Palace, as a sign of Germany's power and majesty.

Togo de los Reyes, an exhibition featuring artifacts belonging to the various kingdoms, headquarters and communities of Togo (Photo courtesy of Nicolas Robert)

The Governor's Palace was an image of colonial decline. Its construction was an opportunity for imperial rulers to demonstrate their architectural ingenuity by combining local and imported materials with German technology. The large courtyard of the building was inspired by the palace of King Toffa de Benin in Porto-Novo, a nod to the traditional architectural design of the subregion. It housed the governor's private residence on the first floor with administrative offices located below.

During German rule, two towers crowned the imposing structure, one with the imperial flag facing the ocean and the other overlooking the "interior." The main entrance was decorated with elephant tusks two meters long (6.5 feet), completing the desired image of wealth and extravagance.

Germany lost its precious colony in 1914 when Togoland was invaded and occupied by British and French forces after the outbreak of the First World War. The territory was later divided into separate British and French administrative zones and the governor's palace was taken by the French colonialists. It expanded considerably during his time as the residence of the governors during French rule.

A new chapter for the palace

When Togo became independent in 1960, it was the beginning of a new chapter for the palace. It became the seat of the government of the Republic of Togo until the mid-1970s, when it was used to accommodate state guests. Months after a reformist prime minister moved to the property in 1991, the palace was raided by Togo's armed forces. This marked the beginning of a period of social and political unrest, which saw the building deteriorate dramatically. Tropical vegetation had overwhelmed the governor's palace when French restoration architect Laurent Volay visited the abandoned site in 2012.

"It was like a jungle," says Volay. "There was a lot of vegetation and in the center was the monument and it was something extraordinary."

Archipat, the practice of Volay, in association with the architecture studio Segond-Guyon, landscape architect Frederic Reynaud and the Lome-based firm Sara Consult, spent two years researching the project after winning the tender to renovate the site.

The palace before its renovation (Photo courtesy of Segond-Guyon Archipat)

A careful examination of the property revealed layers of poorly executed adaptations to the building. It took another five years to complete the construction, and the architects relied heavily on the archives. The team removed the defective layers of the building: it removed the buildings added in the 1970s, reopened the terraces and restored the wooden galleries that had been destroyed.

The project was full of challenges during its first year, Volay explains. He cites difficulties in obtaining locally sustainable materials, which slowed progress. The team finally found a constant supply of teak and iroko wood in the region, which the carpenters used for the center doors and in the galleries on the first floor.

An outstanding architectural aspect for Volay was the faithful restoration of the original imperial cement staircase, complete with wrought iron railing. Another triumph is found within a space on the ground floor that Volay describes as "a space for special things." The recovered tiles are arranged to resemble decorative carpets in an attempt to reuse "precious materials."

& # 39; An oasis in a cultural desert & # 39;

The Council of Elders, a sculpture of Sadikou Oukpedjo on the grounds of the Lomé Palace (Photo courtesy of Sadikou Oukpedjo)

On the day of its launch in November, hundreds of guests arrive to celebrate the grand opening of the Palacio de Lomé. In the middle of the party, some expressed concern about how the center will raise sufficient funds for its maintenance and will fulfill its mission of supporting the arts in Togo and the region. Despite this, many people see the center as an important cultural legacy for the nation.

"It is an oasis in the cultural desert," says Togolese sculptor Sadikou Oukpedjo, who was commissioned to create a large-scale marble sculpture that sits on a grassy glade inside the park. Many artists feel their feeling in a country where state investment in culture is lacking.

"What the government has begun to do for Togolese culture is not a gift," says Oukpedjo. "It's what the government should have been doing before, what they weren't doing and now they have started."

Dakar-based artist and physicist Caroline Gueye and Togolese painter Seshie Kossi say that the Palais is an important cultural platform for Africans that can greatly improve opportunities for artists. "It's inspiring to be here," says Gueye. "Creating for this place would be fantastic. We would all like to show our work here."

Caroline Gueye, artist and physicist based in Dakar (Ijeoma Ndukwe / Al Jazeera)

A photography exhibition at the Palace documents his extraordinary journey, showing the surprising transformation of the property of a ruin after two decades of abandonment, in a modern Pan-African cultural institute.

From the first floor, a balcony with wooden columns beautifully frames an expanse of water dotted with vibrant green water lilies. A thick stretch of trees that line the pond is marked by a group of tall bronze sculptures. Beyond the iron gates of the entrance, a strip of yellow sand meets the ocean before a gray-blue mist mists the Atlantic and the sky on the horizon.

Although the vestiges of the colonial past of the building remain within its walls, energetic optimism for its future in the hands of the people of Togo prevails. It is impossible to determine if this will be the last incarnation of the building, but the launch of the Lomé Palace feels like the beginning of an era.